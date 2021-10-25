Tractor Girls Drawn at MK Dons in FA Cup

Monday, 25th Oct 2021 16:11

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away against the MK Dons in the first round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

The tie will be played at Stadium MK on Sunday 14th November, kick-off 1pm.

Last season, the Tractor Girls, who are currently top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, were beaten 2-1 by Billericay Town at New Lodge in the second round.

A year earlier, they reached the fifth round the previous year before being beaten away by eventual winners Manchester City, the first time a fourth tier club had done so and the first time the club had progressed so far in their history.





Photo: Action Images