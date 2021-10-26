Holy Set for Cambridge Emergency Loan

Tuesday, 26th Oct 2021 10:01 TWTD understands Blues keeper Tomas Holy is set to join Cambridge United on an emergency loan. While loan moves outside the transfer window are generally prohibited, there is scope for clubs to sign keepers on loan if they find themselves unable to field a senior number one. U’s first-choice Dimi Mitov was forced off during the first half of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Shrewsbury and has been sidelined for seven days having suffered a concussion. Youngster Kai McKenzie-Lyle was handed his league debut from the bench against the Shrews having previously made only two Papa John’s Trophy starts. Assuming the emergency move goes through as planned, Holy will make his debut - and perhaps only appearance - for Cambridge in tonight’s game at Doncaster Rovers. Holy, 29, is currently the Blues' third-choice keeper behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky. The Czech has made three appearances for Town this season, all in cups.

Photo: Matchday Images



Marcus added 10:15 - Oct 26

Fair enough. Good luck. Also means we can get someone on an emergency loan if the need arises. -1

CrockerITFC added 10:30 - Oct 26

Good luck big man! 1

Suffolkboy added 10:38 - Oct 26

Every bit of good luck ! Do enjoy the experience ; I’m not at all sure you’ve been thoroughly encouraged and received the enhanced coaching at ITFC which would see you further develop your skills as a keeper .

There’s no doubting your character and determination ; use the opportunity well !

COYB 0

itfchorry added 10:54 - Oct 26

Great Keeper and bloke - Should be our Number 1



All the best - 0

