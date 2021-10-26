Woolfenden and Barry in Action For U23s Against Cardiff

Tuesday, 26th Oct 2021 11:49 Centre-half Luke Woolfenden and and on-loan Aston Villa forward Louie Barry are among those in action for the U23s against Cardiff City behind closed doors at Playford Road this afternoon (KO midday). The Blues youngsters, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug, are fifth in Professional Development League Two South and are unbeaten in three, while the Bluebirds are top with a 100 per cent record. Town: Bort, Alexander, Clements, Healy, Woolfenden, Baggott (c), Curtis, Humphreys, Yengi, Barry, Morris. Subs: Ridd, Bradshaw, Manly, Bello, Boatswain. Cardiff: Luthra, Jones, Semenyo, Denham, Bakare, Connolly, Patten, Pritchard, Zimba, Davies, Trialist. Subs: Ashford, Turner, Kavanagh, Crole, Leahy.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments