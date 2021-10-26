U23s Beaten By Leaders Cardiff

Tuesday, 26th Oct 2021 13:59

Midfielder Cameron Humphreys was on target but Town’s U23s fell to a 2-1 defeat to Professional Development League Two South leaders Cardiff City at Playford Road this afternoon.

The visitors took the lead in the 36th minute via Taylor Jones but Humphreys levelled for the side coached by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug with a 63rd-minute free-kick which found its way into the net through a crowd of players.

However, the Bluebirds, who maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign, restored their lead through on 70.

The Town line-up featured centre-half Luke Woolfenden and on-loan Aston Villa forward Louie Barry, who might have been awarded a spot-kick when he was felled in the area with 10 minutes remaining, while a late scramble from a corner almost saw the Blues grab a point.

Town: Bort, Alexander, Clements, Healy (Bradshaw 77), Woolfenden, Baggott (c), Curtis, Humphreys, Yengi (Boatswain 64), Barry, Morris. Unused: Ridd, Manly, Bello.

Cardiff: Luthra, Jones, Semenyo, Denham, Bakare, Connolly, Patten, Pritchard, Zimba, Davies, Trialist. Subs: Ashford, Turner, Kavanagh, Crole, Leahy.





Photo: Matchday Images