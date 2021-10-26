Holy's Cambridge Loan Move Confirmed

Tuesday, 26th Oct 2021 16:04 Town keeper Tomas Holy's emergency loan to Cambridge United has been confirmed, TWTD having revealed the Czech was set for a spell with the U's this morning. Holy will be with Cambridge for an initial seven days as cover for their first-choice Dimi Mitov, who was forced off during the first half of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Shrewsbury and has been sidelined for seven days having suffered a concussion. Youngster Kai McKenzie-Lyle was handed his league debut from the bench against the Shrews having previously made only two Papa John’s Trophy starts. Another slightly more experienced keeper Will Mannion was loaned out to Havant & Waterlooville last week. Holy will make his debut - and perhaps only appearance - for Cambridge in tonight’s game at Doncaster Rovers. The 29-year-old is currently the Blues' third-choice keeper behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky. The former Gillingham man has made three appearances for Town this season, all in cups.

Photo: Matchday Images



Europablue added 16:21 - Oct 26

I don't get this rule. Why not just let the young guy have his chance? It's good for Holy to have a competitive game, but I wouldn't be happy if I were a Cambridge fan. 1

Linkboy13 added 16:25 - Oct 26

From what i have seen this season there is very little to choose between our three keepers possibly Walton just about shading it. 1

