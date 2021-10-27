Evening With Butcher and Osman at Supporters Club AGM

Wednesday, 27th Oct 2021 10:00

The Ipswich Town Supporters Club are holding an Evening With Terry Butcher and Russell Osman at their AGM in Beattie’s at Portman Road on Thursday 28th October (7pm, bar open from 6.30pm).

The business aspect of the AGM will take place first with Butcher, the president of the Supporters Club, and Osman, who partnered one another at the heart of the defence in Sir Bobby Robson’s side which won the UEFA Cup in 1980/81, will be interviewed and will answer fans’ questions.

Entry to the event will be at Gate 17, which is located on the corner of Portman Road by the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, where Covid-19 checks will be in place.

Attendees will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test administered within 48 hours of the event.

The evening is free but only open to Supporters Club members - season ticket holders, Junior Blues members or Branch members - who must show proof of membership on the door.





Photo: TWTD