U23s Coach Dyer in Hospital For Tests

Wednesday, 27th Oct 2021 11:05

Town U23s manager Kieron Dyer has been admitted to hospital where he is undergoing tests, the club has revealed.

A club statement reads: “The club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital.

“Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time.

“We ask everyone to respect Kieron’s privacy, and we will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Dyer, 42, came through the youth system at Town before moving on to play for Newcastle, West Ham, QPR, Middlesbrough and England.





Photo: Matchday Images