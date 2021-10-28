U18s in FA Youth Cup Action

Thursday, 28th Oct 2021 09:30

Town's U18s are in FA Youth Cup first round action against Winslow United at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm).

Last season, the team coached by Adem Atay reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing 2-1 to Liverpool.

Tickets for the game against the youth side of the Spartan South Midlands League club - step six - cost £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. The club will not be streaming the match live.

Town have won the Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and in 2005.

The Blues’ U18s have made a strong start to 2021/22 and are currently second in Professional Development League Two South.





Photo: Action Images