Donacien: We're Already Pretty Close

Thursday, 28th Oct 2021 14:25 Right-back Janoi Donacien says the Town squad is already pretty close, despite the huge turnaround in personnel over the summer. The 27-year-old, who has established himself on the right side of the defence over the last couple of months, is now one of the longest-serving members of the squad having joined the Blues from Accrington in the summer of 2018 under Paul Hurst’s management. This summer saw 19 senior players come into the club and more than 20 move on as manager Paul Cook looked to rebuild virtually from scratch. “We're learning more about each other all the time,” Donacien told the club site. “We have a really good group of guys here and we're already pretty close. “I think that might surprise people because it often takes time for lads to settle in, but the new guys have been brilliant. “I think it helps on the pitch when you know your teammates are good guys. There's a confidence in the group because you can stand in the changing room and know you're surrounded by good players, but also people that have your back and will work for you. "Coffee Club, as it is now known, gets talked about a fair bit, but the lads do a lot together - even just going for a drink or a bite to eat helps you get to know each other. “Evo [Lee Evans] has about eight kids so he's often busy, but when lads are available, we enjoy doing stuff together. “As I say, it helps with building relationships and partnerships on the pitch. I'm obviously close to Wes [Burns] and he's a top lad. We have our handshake which has become a bit of a go-to celebration, and I think we have been combining well. “It's the same for whoever is lining up on the right side, though. Everyone works hard for the team and we're all committed to the cause.”

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



ArnieM added 14:36 - Oct 28

Amazing what giving the squad a bit of time can do isn’t it . 0

