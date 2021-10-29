Ipswich Are a Proper Test - Notes for Plymouth Argyle

Friday, 29th Oct 2021 15:00 by TomTheWriter Off the back of two straight victories, Town travel to top-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. As Town head into their toughest run of games in the League One season, they look to close the gap on the play-offs from four points down to one. Their opponents, Plymouth Argyle, have started the season very impressively and find themselves leading the table ahead of Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference. So far this season, the Pilgrims have picked up eight wins, six draws and one defeat from their first 15 games, but have played a game more than any other side in the top six. Last year, Luke Jephcott was one of the brightest young strikers in the EFL, Danny Mayor was the playmaker in the middle of the park, with young goalkeeper Mike Cooper taking the gloves between the sticks. Ryan Lowe “3-5-2 will always be Ryan Lowe's starting position”, “Ryan Lowe has a balancing act between the team he wants to play and what the medical professionals tell him”, “If a Championship club comes calling for Lowe then he'd be silly not to take the job.” Boss Lowe has been with Plymouth since the summer of 2019, joining them from then-League Two champions Bury following the Pilgrims’ relegation from the third tier. He guided them straight back into League One, before settling above the relegation zone last year. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see Lowe shore up defensive midfield with [Panutche] Camara partnering Conor Grant”, “I've been thinking for some time now that Lowe's number one priority in January ought to be another defensive midfielder and this discussion triggered by [Jordan] Houghton's impending suspension really just confirms this”, “I think we are also working towards a slightly larger squad of players who Lowe trusts to start and fill in seamlessly for 90 minutes.” Since the end of last season, Lowe has acted quickly to eradicate the issues that the club suffered with previously with the defence being the main starting point. They have put themselves in their current lofty position due to having the third-best defence in the third tier. Avoiding the Drop “Message to the management. Get rid of all the loans now and send them back. All of them bottled the run-in”, “The aim this season was to consolidate in this league. Job done”, “We’ve stayed up. Quite simply the only real positive.” Plymouth finished last season in 18th position, six points above the drop zone after an horrendous end to the year. From the middle of February, the club picked up only three victories in 17 games, seeing them fall from the top half to being perilously close to the drop. “If we were a few points less and in a battle, I think we would quite easily flop and go down. Luckily our purple patch earlier in the season has saved our blushes”, “In the end a very unsatisfactory way to stay up”, “The softest collection of footballers I've ever seen playing in green.” Fortunately for the Pilgrims, they survived with a few games to spare, despite ending the season with a run of six defeats and one draw from seven games. Lowe needed to oversee a large rebuild in the summer and looks to have accomplished that. The Squad Midfielder Ben Reeves and centre-back Will Aimson departed for pastures new in League One, joining Gillingham and Bolton Wanderers. Striker Frank Nouble returned to Colchester United after a short spell with the Pilgrims. Scott Wootton returned from a loan spell with Wigan Athletic to join Morecambe on a free transfer with Byron Moore and Lewis MacLeod both released at the end of their contracts. Five players departed at the end of their loan deals. Compared to the squad that ended the 2020/21 season, eight of the starting XI remain from their 1-0 defeat away to Gillingham with four of the bench still at the club Strength-wise, Plymouth fans have found a lot of things to be proud of so far this season. “Who wouldn’t want to join a club in our position playing our style of football?”, “If we are still the upstarts, dark horses and upsetting the apple cart at the business end of the table as we currently are, how many clubs will be queuing up to buy our crown jewels or unsettle our best players”, “This squad and system seems to cope with inevitable injuries far better.” On the other hand, due to excellent position in the league there are not many weaknesses identified. “Going forward, one test will be the ability to vary our tactics”, “Dealing with crosses under pressure is maybe our biggest weakness”, “Protecting leads was a definite Argyle weakness last season.” Morecambe 1-1 Plymouth Argyle “Having an off day and picking up a point away from home is not the end of the world”, “Yes, we had chances yesterday to be two or three up but it was not to be”, “Ryan Lowe will not allow keystone cops, deviating from the game plan - every point is a prisoner in this league and if you can’t win the game do your utmost not to lose it.” “Thought the whole team had a poor, ineffective second half”, “Our passing at times was atrocious, so maybe we just had an all-round off day”, “Morecambe were very well-drilled and made it hard for us, but it was a shame we never tried anything different when plan A wasn’t working. They were successful in having a game plan and making the game played on their terms, and we had 90 minutes of football that suited them and not us.” Plymouth lined up their favoured 3-5-2 formation, making two changes from their wet and windy victory over Bolton Wanderers a few days earlier. Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Bolton Wanderers “Well, according to Ian Evatt, we just beat the best team in the league”, “We now only need to show really average form for the rest of the season (about 1.5 points a game) to make the play-offs”, “That was an impressive display.” “Poor second half performance, something missing or maybe shrewd tactical change by Evatt?”, “Comical third goal, but a fully deserved three points. Very well played Argyle!”, “That third goal... literally the funniest thing I've seen in a football match forever. And [Ryan] Broom's speed of thought for the celebration.” Plymouth’s excellent victory over Bolton Wanderers in challenging conditions cemented their status as a very strong side in the division, having made two changes from their previous game away to Oxford United. Goalkeepers

“I am beginning to notice now how often [Mike] Cooper is in the right place to field a shot. It cannot be an accident that he does it so often”, “I'm glad someone else noticed Cooper's performance tonight. It's not all about spectacular-looking saves”, “Super Cooper, Cooper is our keeper. He's our number one.” Young goalkeeper Cooper struggled for consistency last season, conceding 80 goals in 46 games, giving Plymouth the second-worst defensive record in League One. Has improved exponentially this season. “Not too confident with [Callum] Burton. He probably needs more games”, “I suspect we won't be seeing much of Callum Burton this season”, “Callum is a more than competent keeper and I don't think he should be judged off the back of a single match. I seem to recall our current number one didn't exactly come up smelling of roses after one of his early performances and see what has happened as far as he is concerned.” Picked up from Cambridge United this summer, goalkeeper Burton was a star for the U’s in League Two last season, helping them to automatic promotion. However, he doesn’t look set to be the Pilgrims’ number one this season. Defenders “[Macauley] Gillesphey has the attributes to be a good central defensive midfielder, Carl McHugh-style”, “A surprise option may be Gillesphey who is an accomplished distributor wide and combative”, “Why change Gillesphey when he’s not put a foot wrong?” Signed this summer from Australian side Brisbane Roar, Gillesphey was originally on the books with Newcastle United before switching to Oceania. Looks accomplished at left centre-back. “[Brendan] Galloway was the only player who thought to dribble the ball and travel it up the pitch and when he did it was effective”, “He had his hands full yesterday and coped well, as well as getting forward to assist the attacks”, “Galloway really out of sorts today.” Another defender picked up this summer, Galloway spent last season with Luton Town before his contract expired. Was picked up by Lowe this summer, and has added goals to his game from the defence. “Ollie Tomlinson is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. About the only thing he has done”, “Tomlinson is the pick of younger players”, “When everyone is fit we have two players for every position with Tomlinson the sixth-choice centre-back.” One of the youngest members of Plymouth’s first-team squad this season, Tomlinson made his debut for the club last year and looks to be in and around the first-team for the campaign. “We still have James Bolton to come into the fold”, “James Bolton is now running and could be back by the middle of October”, “Defender James Bolton will be out of action for three months due to his persistent ankle injury.” Another summer signing, Bolton departed Portsmouth for Plymouth this year, but hasn’t been able to make his competitive debut yet due to an ankle injury suffered in pre-season. Looks to be close to a return. No-Nonsense Defender “[James] Wilson was my man of the match stood firm all game and the amount of interceptions he made all afternoon it seemed was absolutely crucial”, “He doesn't get many plaudits, but he's been quietly controlling the backline and I think is often overlooked in the Man of the Match voting”, “Wilson seems to a blend of all those attributes, completely solid - attackers never seem to get past him.” James Wilson Ex-Ipswich Town defender James Wilson was the Blues’’ Player of the Year last season, despite playing only 18 games. Despite solid performances in the early stages of the season, was among those released in the summer. Centre-Back “Has led the defence well and a complete turnaround from last season’s defence”, “[Dan] Scarr is immense in the air”, “The defence was immense - particularly Scarr who did brilliantly despite being on a card, what a signing.” Adding to their defensive options, Scarr joined the Pilgrims from Walsall in the summer, making the step up look seamless despite not particularly shining in the fourth tier last season. “Scarr was immense as well”, “I don’t think we had that sort of defender in the team that year, but we had good quality all over the pitch for a League Two team”, “I would describe our defensive unit as a no-nonsense warrior, with a sprinkling of pace & flair.” Playing in the middle of a three-man defence, Scarr and the other two defenders picked on the day have made Plymouth much more secure at the back, helping them to play with freedom going forward. Will be an interesting battle for Macauley Bonne on Saturday. Midfielders “I wonder if Ryan Lowe is thinking about trying [Camara] at centre defensive midfield”, “It needs to be a player who can sit and protect the defence, Camara's strength is running forward so I don't think he's the best candidate”, “Exactly the sort of player and personality I want to see playing for this club.” Panutche Camara Midfielder Camara was picked up by Lowe in August of 2020 after his release by League Two side Crawley Town. Has fitted into the side with ease and looks to be the fittest player in the squad. “[Jordan] Houghton is a hard act to follow”, “Houghton will be a massive miss. What a signing he’s turned out to be”, “Missing Houghton for me is a much bigger problem to solve on Saturday.” Fixing the defensive issues was paramount for Lowe, so he added a new midfielder from MK Dons to sit in front of them. Houghton struggled for game-time with MK last season, but looks to be one of their best signings this summer. He will be missing for the game on Saturday, having picked up five bookings, a big positive for the visitors. “Broom has been exceptional”, “[Antoni Sarcevic] doesn’t have the poise, elegance or technical prowess of Broom”, “Broom is more industrial and gets us up the pitch quicker.” Also part of the rebuild was Peterborough United midfielder Broom, who has joined Plymouth on a season-long loan. Like Camara, Broom’s energy and persistence in the middle of the park makes him a menace for opposition midfielders. Sam Morsy and Lee Evans will have a solid battle this weekend. “I'm thinking let [Adam] Randell have his chance to impress”, “I want Randell to shine if he got a chance. He can pick a pass and is athletic. But is he as combative as Houghton? Not sure myself”, “People aren’t sure Randell will be up for such a big game.” Young midfielder Randall has been tipped to replace Houghton in the holding midfield position for Plymouth this weekend, but hasn’t featured as much this year as other midfielders, although has been involved in the cup games. “Thought [Jordan] Garrick was absolutely brilliant today”, “Garrick isn’t a defender as demonstrated last time he played right wing-back”, “Thought Garrick was absolutely brilliant today.” Another loan player added to the squad, Garrick has arrived from Swansea City for the season. Spent a short spell with Swindon Town last year, but has found his feet with Plymouth. “[Ryan] Law cannot defend”, “Bit harsh on Ryan Law personally, I don’t think he was that bad overall tonight”, “Law was the ready-made replacement but wasn't selected until late in the game.” Young winger Law hasn’t started a league game this season, but has jumped off the bench on eight occasions. Looks to be the back-up for Grant on the left wing. Winger “We know he’s cool as when under pressure. And he can play a captain’s role there marshalling others”, “I reckon [Joe] Edwards will play defensive midfield with Garrick dropping into to right wing-back”, “Joe Edwards isn’t the best in terms of penalty box finesse, but every game he always seems to make himself goal scoring opportunities.” Club captain Edwards has been with the Pilgrims since 2019 and has found a home at right wing-back in the 3-5-2 formation, picking up eight goals from that position last season. “He chooses the right time to edge forward safe in the knowledge that Wilson is covering that quadrant”, “Edwards had a very good game, Mr Consistent”, “Edwards gave a gutsy performance.” He has continued where he left of last year, scoring in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Adds stability and energy to the right-hand side. Centre Midfielders “Danny Mayor is not yet up to full match fitness yet and he’s only going to get there by playing matches”, “Though Mayor did produce a couple moments of sublime skill, he seems to be far less available to take a pass than Broom”, “Mayor must play, I think, but not in that position where if he loses the ball we are in trouble.” Goalscoring midfielder Mayor missed a big chunk of the season with injury, but did return to feature in the last five games, scoring the equaliser against Morecambe last Saturday. “Mayor made a few sloppy passes but he was also our most creative player”, “Mayor tends to drift in and out of games and doesn't impose himself on the opposition as much as he could”, “Danny Mayor was involved in a lot of the good football that Argyle played, especially in the first half, and of course scored the equaliser.” He adds more attacking potence to the midfield, but sometimes that can leave the side a bit open on the counter attack. Will be interesting to see if he starts on Saturday against Ipswich, having been sent off in the last fixture between the two sides at Home Park. Conor Grant “Thought Conor Grant was poor yesterday”, “Grant couldn’t hit a barn door with a pass or a shot!”, “Conor Grant’s threat from crosses and long distance.” Ex-Town loanee Grant spent three months at Portman Road on loan from Everton before having his loan spell terminated in November of 2016. Worked his way around a few more teams before finding a home with Plymouth Argyle. “Grant is the ‘safest’ in possession but has a more limited passing vision”, “Conor Grant has made the fourth most key passes at an average of 2.5 per game and also the joint-third highest number of crosses per game at 2.2”, “Grant was exceptional.” Since joining Plymouth in the summer of 2018, Grant has been a consistent threat from the midfield. Has started all but one of the league games this season with each coming from the left wing back position. Attack “Some on here were very vocal last season saying he wasn’t up to League One standard and more of a League Two player hence why Blackpool didn’t want him. Now here we are talking about the Championship and Scotland call-up”, “Looked like another composed finish from [Ryan] Hardie”, “Hardie has gone off the boil a bit lately, no goals in five games now.” Star striker Hardie has 10 goals for the Pilgrims this season, but hasn’t found the back of the net in the last five games. Seems to be a nailed-on starter in the front line for Plymouth. “I see [Niall] Ennis as a natural replacement for Hardie personally, so [Luke] Jephcott and Ennis would work I would say”, “If and when Ennis is fit, I'm sure there will be rests occasionally for Hardie and Jephcott”, “Ennis will be back, and l think he add even more quality to the forward line.” Niall Ennis Winter signing Ennis was impressive last season when he joined the club from Wolves, but hasn’t featured for the club this year as, like Bolton, he is dealing with an ankle injury. “[Kieran] Agard scored a goal and that was it, contributed nothing else”, “In an ideal world I'd let Agard go when his deal runs out in January as he's unconvinced me and replace him with a better quality forward”, “Agard seems past his peak and may be better off in League Two.” Experienced striker Agard was picked up by Lowe from MK Dons to add to the forward options, but hasn’t pushed Jephcott and Hardie too much for a starting spot. With Ennis on the verge of returning, Agard could fall further down the order. Striker “Jephcott was constantly looking for space, dropping off and showing but not getting the ball”, “The crown jewels of Hardie, Jephcott, Camara and Mike Cooper will all attract interest”, “A lot of people are getting on Jephcott's back about missing chances but that's what forwards do in this division, if they didn't they would be playing higher up the pyramid.” Young striker Jephcott was one of the brightest talents in the EFL last season, scoring 18 goals in his breakthrough season. Tipped to make the move up the ladder this summer, he stuck with Plymouth. “Let’s hope he doesn’t get picked for the next round of matches.

He’s now already an international and that’s good on his CV”, “Jephcott looked like he was running in treacle”, “Garrick is quick but doesn't have the football brain of Jephcott.” This year, he already has five goals to his name, playing alongside Hardie. However, he also hasn’t scored in his last five matches with his last goal coming eight games ago against Doncaster Rovers. Plymouth Argyle Fans on ITFC “I have no idea what formation Ipswich play but just looked at their squad, they have some very good options in centre midfield: Lee Evans, Sam Morsy, Tom Carroll, Rekeem Harper”, “No doubt we will be doing our utmost to keep the unbeaten run going against an Ipswich side who appear to have finally got it together”, “Does anybody remember Paul Cook’s impressive Pompey side dismantle us at home in 2016? Midfield will be the battleground again in this one.” “Ipswich are a proper test. Cook has now got his new group of players gelling and they are in form. Should be a great contest”, “Looking forward to the Ipswich game. Two in-form teams and it will be a big test of Argyle's credentials as a potential automatic promotion side. Should be a great game”, “I don’t know why Ipswich let [James Wilson] go, although it seems he fell out with the manager. He does seem a bit hot-headed, which would be my criticism of him.” Expectation “The league table at this time means nothing as the season has not ended but we are showing to the other 23 teams that we are extremely hard to beat”, “If you take away fan expectation and pressure, some will look at that as a well-fought hard-earned point for us”, “People’s expectations are continually increasing with good results and now that we are scoring goals, playing well and generally doing fantastic as a club, some are wanting that unrealistic sprinkle of magic over the lot to make us truly magnificent.” Websites The main forum for a Plymouth Argyle fan is the Plymouth Argyle Supporters On The Internet forum, a comprehensive and extensive area for all Plymouth Argyle fans to dive into.

