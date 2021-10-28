Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Academy Youngster Wins Northern Ireland U17s Cap
Thursday, 28th Oct 2021 18:32

Blues academy schoolboy Rio Oudnie-Morgan was in the Northern Ireland U17s side which was beaten 3-2 by Scotland in Lurgan this afternoon.

The 15-year-old was replaced in the 67th minute of the first game of the European Championships qualifying mini-group.

The Northern Irish youngsters are set to play Italy on Saturday and Albania next Tuesday, both in Belfast.


Photo: Action Images



