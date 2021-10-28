U18s Thrash Winslow in Youth Cup

Thursday, 28th Oct 2021 23:06 by James Ager Town's U18s comfortably progressed to the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a 7-1 thrashing of Winslow United at Portman Road on Thursday evening. Ash Boatswain, Tawanda Chirewa and Jack Manly each netted two goals and Tyrese Osbourne one, with Curtis Brown on the scoresheet for the visitors. Winslow, who play in the Southern Counties Midweek Floodlit League, had the first shot on goal but Timi Ashaolu's effort was deflected wide of the target. At the other end, Chirewa shot over and Osbourne dragged a left-foot shot into the side netting. The young Blues had a golden chance to break the deadlock on 12 but after Osbourne's close-range effort was kept out by keeper Marc Weltenius, Boatswain lifted the rebound over the bar. Six minutes later though, Boatswain made amends by sliding in to open the scoring following a good cutback from Osbourne on the right side. The loudest cheer of the night came in the 21st minute when Winslow stunned Town's youngsters with an equaliser. George Hall played a good ball forward into Brown, who beat a couple of Town defenders and confidently slotted home past Lewis Ridd, to the delight of the many parents and supporters that had made the journey from Buckinghamshire. A couple of minutes later Osbourne restored Town's lead though when he latched onto Fin Barbrook's ball forward, and four minutes later the frontman teed up Manly on the edge of the box, who took a touch before firing into the far bottom corner. On 38 Chirewa added a fourth after more good play from Fin Barbrook on the right and only a good save from Weltenius in first-half stoppage time prevented Manly from increasing the lead. Just two minutes after the restart however, the visitors' keeper fumbled a powerful shot from Chirewa and Boatswain was on hand to roll the loose ball into the net for his second of the night. On the hour mark, Manly played a short free-kick to Chirewa and his fierce drive from the edge of the box was parried by Weltenius, with Harry Knock's follow-up header being cleared off the line. A couple of minutes later Osbourne tested the keeper again and although he kept the initial effort out, Chirewa was on hand to nod in the loose ball. Despite Town having most of the ball and creating plenty of chances, the visitors came close to grabbing a second when Antonio Iannelli released goalscorer Brown, but his near-post shot was diverted over by Ridd. The Welsh U19 international keeper had to be alert soon after when Brown tried to catch him out at his near post with a clever free-kick, but the stopper got across well to push the ball away from danger. With nine minutes remaining, the Blues won the ball high up the pitch and Boatswain squared it to Manly, who was left with a simple tap-in from close range to complete the scoring. There was still time for Weltenius to produce a good save to keep a Zak Bradshaw header out from Archie Kieran's corner and some more good defending in stoppage time prevented Town adding any further to the scoreline. Cameron Humphreys and Chirewa in central midfield were instrumental in creating many of Town's attacks, while frontmen Boatswain and Osbourne could both have had hat-tricks on another day. To their credit, Winslow never gave up and continued to try and create chances in the second half despite some heavy legs, but Town will undoubtedly face tougher tests as the competition progresses. U18s: Ridd, Stephenson, H Barbrook (Cook 77), Humphreys (Knock 57), Bradshaw, Armin, F Barbrook, Manly, Boatswain, Chirewa, Osbourne (Kieran 64). Unused: Cousens, Cullum, Moodie, Steele. Att: 258.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments