Cook: Youth Cup Win Great For Atay and Young Lads

Friday, 29th Oct 2021 10:31

Town boss Paul Cook was delighted that the Blues’ U18s progressed through the first round of the FA Youth Cup with ease last night, following a 7-1 hammering of non-league Winslow United.

Cook’s son Connor was among those to appear for Adem Atay’s side off the bench in the latter stages.

“I think he got 10 minutes at the end,” Cook senior said. “I think it's great for Adz, for the young lads.

“I think we've got a great proud history through our youth set-up and our academy, our history in the Youth Cup.

“None more so than last season when they had a fantastic run and I was lucky enough to watch the Sheffield United game which I felt was probably one of the best games I've watched for a long time.”

The U18s are in action away against Cardiff City at the Leckwith Stadium on Saturday morning.

The young Blues are currently second in Professional Development League Two South.





Photo: James Ager