Cook: Plymouth Double-Header is Great

Friday, 29th Oct 2021 10:43 Town boss Paul Cook says this weekend’s double-header which sees the men’s and women’s teams both head to Plymouth for matches is great and believes the Tractor Girls deserve all the praise they’re getting following their 100 per cent start to the season. Cook and his team face the League One leading Pilgrims at Home Park on Saturday with Joe Sheehan’s side, currently top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division, although having played two games more than than main rivals Southampton, facing their Plymouth counterparts, who are third-bottom, at the same venue at 2pm on Sunday afternoon. The women’s team are set to be in the stands to cheer the men’s side on Saturday. Asked whether he believes the double-header is a good innovation, Cook joked: “Depends on the results! Listen, I think it's great, isn't it? Our women's team is taking a lot of plaudits at the minute and rightly so. I think Joe is doing a fantastic job there with all his staff and it's great to see. “The women's game is growing nationally, globally right through and it's great for all the young girls through schools now to play football. “My own daughter, who is eight, comes home and says she's a striker now, so it's good for everyone to see and I think for both clubs tomorrow it'll be a really good day. It's a big game, and it's a game we're all looking forward to.” Full information on this weekend’s double-header between Town and Plymouth Argyle at Home Park is available via the link below 👇 #itfc https://t.co/GqJkkmWtfG — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) October 28, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Great initiative. I hope the men's team supports the women's team on Sunday too. 0

