Plymouth and Town Fans to Pay Tribute to Mariner at Home Park

Friday, 29th Oct 2021 11:08 Blues manager Paul Cook believes it will be heartwarming for Town and Plymouth legend Paul Mariner’s family when fans of the two clubs pay tribute to the striker at Saturday’s match at Home Park. Mariner, who died in July aged 68, was with the Pilgrims between 1973 and 1976 before joining the Blues with whom he won the FA and UEFA Cups before moving on to Arsenal in 1984. He returned to Home Park as a manager between 2009 and 2010. PAFC Displays are organising a tribute at tomorrow’s match involving both sets of supporters. “We have spoken to our club and we will be putting on a stadium display to honour the life of a true legend,” Nick Tomlinson from PAFC Displays told TWTD earlier this month. “We plan to have something in both the home and away ends of the ground.” Fans of both clubs made donations to help pay for the display with retro and fan culture sports merchandising company The Terrace ultimately agreeing to cover the cost with any additional funds raised going to charity. To all @Only1Argyle and @IpswichTown fans, we have some great news!



Our friends at @theterracelife have agreed to cover the remaining cost of the display for Paul Mariner, with the agreement that any extra money raised will go to charity https://t.co/eOLlztlGHz — PAFC Displays (@PAFC_Displays) October 11, 2021 Cook agreed that two clubs honouring one of their great servants together in this way is a great thing. “Without a shadow of a doubt,” he said. “I think to take a moment for Paul's family to look back on his career, the time he spent at both clubs and obviously the love that is felt for Paul at both of those clubs will be a really good heartwarming feeling for his family.” Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe says he looked into the career of Mariner following the former England striker's death. “We're going to have the Paul Mariner celebration too on Saturday so it all bodes well,” he told Plymouth Live. “When he passed I did a bit of research on him, I obviously knew he was a legend here, but you look at the goals he scored - he was a fantastic servant to both clubs.” Any @IpswichTown fans who are making the trip today for the game tomorrow want something to do tonight we will be at home park from 1700 if you want to help out. If you give us a follow and send us message on here we can tell you where to meet us #itfc https://t.co/RUp6XYs5iQ — PAFC Displays (@PAFC_Displays) October 29, 2021 On Sunday, Mariner’s life will be celebrated at A Night to Remember Paul Mariner at Home Park, an event staged by the Kevin Beattie Foundation and Argyle Legends.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 12:04 - Oct 29

Most certainly one of our greatest players and characters , a genuine person ,well grounded and with a generous outlook on life : we miss him ,and PAFC people will embrace his memory too !

COYB

