Cook: Fans Are Absolutely Outstanding, I Can't Thank Them Enough

Friday, 29th Oct 2021 11:28 Boss Paul Cook has paid tribute to Town’s “absolutely outstanding” fans ahead of Saturday’s long trip to Plymouth, where the Blues are set to be roared on by around 1,500 travelling supporters. “Absolutely outstanding, I can’t thank them enough,” Cook said. “I’ll obviously go and applaud them before the game and I do totally thank them for the support, totally and utterly thank them for travelling and the support. “They’ve travelled in great numbers all season. I think what we have seen, what our American owners have seen is the depth of love for our football club and that will be there for a long time after I’m gone, after the players have gone after everyone else. “Ipswich Town’s an outstanding club with outstanding fans and they’ll travel tomorrow in great anticipation, great hope, great belief and I can assure them that the players will know that in no uncertain terms.” Plymouth are expecting a new record crowd for Home Park in its current format, beating the 15,062 that watched their game against Swindon on New Year’s Day 2020. It was a similar case at Cambridge a fortnight ago when 2,513 travelling Town fans swelled their attendance to 7,944, their first sell-out since an FA Cup tie against Leeds in 2017. Wycombe are anticipating Tuesday’s game against the Blues will see their largest attendance for a midweek evening league fixture at Adams Park in almost 20 years with Town having sold their allocation of 1,800 tickets. “I think it's no different for Sunderland or Portsmouth, for example, Sheffield Wednesday especially, that comes with the territory, doesn't it?” Cook continued. “That comes with the territory this season.” “Probably Burton Albion's biggest crowd of the season to date was Ipswich Town, Cheltenham's biggest crowd will be Ipswich Town and that's part and parcel of being a big club. “I think for us now with our fans I think the biggest factor is we hope that we are giving them belief. “I think that is the biggest thing from my point of view and the players is that we hope that we are giving them belief, because when you travel sometimes, and I've done it as a Liverpool fan, sometimes you travel out of blind loyalty rather than belief. “I think at the minute, there is a lot of belief around the club and we've got to make sure that we turn that belief into more positive situations.”

Photo: Matchday Images



