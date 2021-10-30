Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town - Predictions

Saturday, 30th Oct 2021 11:27

Have you predicted the Plymouth score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company.

Predictions this week are more evenly spread with 37% predicting a Town win, 42% the draw and 21% for a home win, but what do you think?

The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in.

First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher.

Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher.

Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher.

To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.





Photo: Action Images