Tractor Girls Looking Forward to Double-Header

Saturday, 30th Oct 2021 11:49 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season when they play Plymouth Argyle in the second half of this weekend’s double-header at Home Park on Sunday (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls, who beat Bridgwater United 1-0 via a late Natasha Thomas goal at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe last weekend, currently top FAWNL Southern Premier Division by six points, although having played two games more than than main rivals Southampton, who are in action at Bridgwater on Sunday. “We’re all looking forward to it, the first away trip of the season where we’re staying overnight,” manager Joe Sheehan said. “We have an opportunity to watch the men play on the Saturday, so we’re all really looking forward to it.” More than 1,500 Town fans are expected to make the long trip for Saturday’s match and Sheehan would be delighted to see them still in Devon for Sunday’s fixture: “If any are sticking around to watch us on Sunday, that would be great.” Plymouth are currently third-bottom but having played only six league matches to the Blues’ nine, while some other sides are already up to 10 and 11. “I don’t think they’ve played as many games as everybody else, so I think they’ll be looking forward to getting back playing, especially in a stadium game,” Sheehan continued. “They’ll be champing at the bit, they’ll know we’re doing really well, so they’ll be committed to trying to stop us and try and work as hard as they can to try and get a result.” Midfielder Abbie Lafayette says she and her team-mates are looking forward to the double-header. “Exciting times for all of us being able to watch the [men’s] game as a team together and then hopefully get the support of the fans at our game afterwards,” she said.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments