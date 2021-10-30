Woolfenden and Coulson Start For Blues at Plymouth

Saturday, 30th Oct 2021 14:18 Luke Woolfenden and Hayden Coulson return to the Blues’ line-up facing leaders Plymouth at Home Park with Janoi Donacien and Wes Burns both missing out due to illness. Woolfenden looks set to start at right-back with Matt Penney at left-back and Coulson ahead of him with Kyle Edwards on the right. Kayden Jackson, a scorer in last year’s corresponding fixture, returns to the bench alongside last week’s last-gasp winning goalscorer Bersant Celina. For Plymouth, Adam Randell comes in for the suspended Jordan Houghton in midfield, while Ryan Broom replaces Danny Mayor, sent off in the game between the teams in Devon last season, who is on the bench. Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Broom, Edwards (c), Hardie, Grant, Randell, Galloway, Camara, Jephcott. Subs: Burton, Gillesphey, Mayor, Garrick, Agard, Law, Jenkins-Davies. Town: Walton, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Nsiala, Penney, Coulson, Morsy (c), Evans, Chaplin, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, El Mizouni, Celina, Jackson, Pigott. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).

Photo: Matchday Images



RegencyBlue added 14:22 - Oct 30

Big game for Woolfenden! 0

cat added 14:25 - Oct 30

Great to see Wolf starting, looking like a 5.3.2 with fullbacks bombing forward. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:26 - Oct 30

Surely 352 to match up Plymouth’s formation 1

Linkboy13 added 14:27 - Oct 30

Massive blow two players who have been in good form. Be delighted with a draw with a different looking line up might take time to settle. 0

arc added 14:32 - Oct 30

Shame to be playing away to the league leaders without our best player of the season so far, and another of the better ones as well. Oh, well.



Meanwhile, Vincent-Young seems to be lost altogether. What a shame, because when he's on form he's magnificent. -1

Bazza8564 added 14:35 - Oct 30

The shape will be interesting, Coulson and Penney both starting could mean Edwards switching to the right maybe with Coulson Playing left in our normal formation biut Cat is probably correct. Shame Burns and Aluso both unavailable, I suppose this backs up why Cookie never gives details in advance 1

TimmyH added 14:54 - Oct 30

Shame about Donacien...he's been playing well but Coulson should be an able depute.



At least no change up front. 0

Gforce added 14:58 - Oct 30

Norwood seems to have completely disappeared over the horizon? 1

TimmyH added 15:02 - Oct 30

Gforce...yes it seems so, only appeared once this season in the league cup...sadly he's been overlooked by Cook who seems not to have anything to do with any player of last season however they performed. 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:08 - Oct 30

Did anyone read the post



It’s does say Penny left back with Coulson ahead of him and Edwards switching to the right 0

ImAbeliever added 15:20 - Oct 30

0-1 0

