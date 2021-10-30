Woolfenden and Coulson Start For Blues at Plymouth
Saturday, 30th Oct 2021 14:18
Luke Woolfenden and Hayden Coulson return to the Blues’ line-up facing leaders Plymouth at Home Park with Janoi Donacien and Wes Burns both missing out due to illness.
Woolfenden looks set to start at right-back with Matt Penney at left-back and Coulson ahead of him with Kyle Edwards on the right.
Kayden Jackson, a scorer in last year’s corresponding fixture, returns to the bench alongside last week’s last-gasp winning goalscorer Bersant Celina.
For Plymouth, Adam Randell comes in for the suspended Jordan Houghton in midfield, while Ryan Broom replaces Danny Mayor, sent off in the game between the teams in Devon last season, who is on the bench.
Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Broom, Edwards (c), Hardie, Grant, Randell, Galloway, Camara, Jephcott. Subs: Burton, Gillesphey, Mayor, Garrick, Agard, Law, Jenkins-Davies.
Town: Walton, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Nsiala, Penney, Coulson, Morsy (c), Evans, Chaplin, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, El Mizouni, Celina, Jackson, Pigott. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).
