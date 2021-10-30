Cook: We Keep Giving Teams Legs Up

Saturday, 30th Oct 2021 18:10 Town boss Paul Cook felt his side would have deserved a point from their 2-1 defeat to League One leaders Plymouth at Home Park but admits the Blues were once again guilty of giving the opposition a leg up by conceding at a crucial moment when they were in the ascendency. Luke Jephcott was allowed to level a minute before the break at a time when Town were comfortably in control at 1-0 up following George Edmundson’s goal. Five minutes after the restart, one-time Town loanee Conor Grant scored Argyle’s second with the Blues missing three very good chances late on. Asked whether his team deserved something from the match, Cook said: “Yes, I think the biggest thing was the goal before half-time again. We’d got ourselves in a good situation. Plymouth test every side that come here, they’re a good side that are having a great season. “And you have to get in at half-time, you have to. You’re 1-0 up, you have to get in. We gave silly free-kick away after silly free-kick, you’ve got great delivery [from Plymouth] and eventually something’s going to drop, and unfortunately for us it did. And they’re the moments we’re struggling to manage. “I think the the disappointment of the second goal probably triggered us into our best spell of the game and we’ve created three big, big chances and we have to score. If we’d have left today with the result 2-2, our fans would have been a little bit more jovial, jubilant, whatever you want to say, happier. “But the reality is that what are our problems at three o’clock are still our problems at five and it’s my job and the staff’s to look at, to come away and see what we’ve done well, and we can open most teams up in the league, but that solidity at the other end has to be better. It’s not right, and especially the timing of the goals.”

Reflecting on the late chances which Kyle Edwards, Macauley Bonne and Rekeem Harper ought to have put away, Cook said: “The lads win and lose together. It was a big League One game today, a great atmosphere in the stadium. “We feel we’ll play our part at some point because we travel to do that. Plymouth have got some good players going forward, they score goals and they were a threat. But the goals we give away aren’t good enough. “The chances we create are good chances that we have to work to get and at the opposite end it’s not so [much the case]. Bitterly disappointing day but there’s no time for anything other than to look forward.” He added: “I think Plymouth are doing great, I’d like to think we could go on a run again and that could see us do better. “There’s a long, long way to go, we showed some really good signs in the game today and especially when we move the ball from side to side and get full-backs in we can open teams up. “But unfortunately we didn’t get that goal which would have seen us return to Suffolk with, in my opinion, a fully deserved point but unfortunately that’s how it is.” Cook found himself without Janoi Donacien and Wes Burns due to illness and Sone Aluko, who suffered a knock in training. “Aluko was Thursday, Janoi and Wes Burns were this morning,” he said. “As you can imagine, it’s not good for preparation, but there are no excuses. “I’m not going to go down that road, we love preparing properly for the game. We’ve had two lads who haven’t trained Thursday and Friday and have been sick and can’t get on the pitch, Conor Chaplin never trained all week with a back spasm problem, and Aluko pulled out on Thursday. “Groin, little problem Thursday afternoon, so we travelled here with no right side Saturday morning, so it wasn’t ideal, but that’s football lads, isn’t it? “It’s not an excuse, we’ve got a good squad. Does that stop us conceding a goal before half-time, no? That’s my biggest gripe about today. “The stadium’s up again [as a result of the goal], the euphoria in the stadium’s good, we don’t let the dust settle in the crowd, we don’t allow the Portsmouth performance to grow again, we keep giving teams legs up. And at the minute it’s a habit that we do far too often.” As a result of those absentees, Hayden Coulson returned from his thigh injury in an unfamiliar right midfield role. “I didn’t really have a choice, Kayden Jackson’s only just returned from Covid for the day, we were very limited in our options,” Cook continued. “I thought Wolfie did smashing as a stay-at-home right-back, we didn’t really have any choice. Hayden did his best in the game, it’s always going to be difficult to come in in an unnatural position. “It is what it is, but for us the disappointment is not taking anything from the game.” Will any of those who missed out today be back for Tuesday’s trip to Wycombe? “As you can imagine, we’re just going try and get back and have a look at what’s available and see what we can do because we are being a little bit stretched at the minute, that’s for sure.”

cat added 18:21 - Oct 30

Conceding just on half time (specially away) changes the whole mood of the oppo’s dressing room, lifts the home crowd and it gives them hope, belief and momentum. Questionable selections down the right side but unlike Cook we have the benefit of highlight to form our opinions. Just a bump in the road, can’t win em all, need a good performance on Tuesday. 2

TimmyH added 18:28 - Oct 30

About time it was coached out of them Paul or get a stronger work ethic out of the players...it can't keep happening. 1

raycrawfordswig added 18:31 - Oct 30

Do your job and sort it out. 2

bedsitfc added 18:32 - Oct 30

We win when we against weak teams but against anyone half reasonable we struggle and we always will with tactically inept cook 0

pennblue added 18:32 - Oct 30

The free kick they equalised from was an early Xmas present. But the ref seemed to be giving them presents all afternoon. Ref's at this level should not be bias to the home teams. But overall I thought 2-1 was a fair result, we needed another couple of players to show themselves, just not enough of them were at the races today. But PC will have learned a lot today about his team. Fair play to Bersant, he said he was frustrated at not playing enough, well he has staked his claim for a starting place Tuesday night. For me, Morsy was class, stand out player, head and shoulders above anyone else in the team today, did it pretty much on his own all game. Time to go again Tuesday night, but we need more of a showing. 1

BlueRuin69 added 18:32 - Oct 30

Didnt have a choice!?!?!?!?!? Err ive got one, Celina left, Edwards right! 0

ArnieM added 18:38 - Oct 30

“ questionable selections down the right side”….. did he have much other option with Burns, Aluko, and JD all out ? -1

rgp1 added 18:40 - Oct 30

Sick of this now! When is this football going to give us something! Sick of excuses and people happy clapping poor performances. Yes it was entertaining but with all these so called star players we STILL cannot get the basics right. If you concede the way we do you will never get out of this league.



What will the excuses be for Tuesday? -1

cat added 18:41 - Oct 30

We did ArnieM but it weren’t Coulson 1

Radlett_blue added 18:43 - Oct 30

" a little bit stretched at the moment" - with one of the largest & most expensive squads in this league? Do us a favour, Cook, & stop making feeble excuses. 1

