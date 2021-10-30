U18s Lose at Cardiff

Saturday, 30th Oct 2021 18:21

Town’s U18s were beaten 6-1 by Cardiff City at Cardiff International Sports Campus this morning, Fin Barbrook netting the Blues’ consolation goal late on.

Adem Atay’s side, with a few regulars missing having been in action on Thursday night when they beat Wiinslow United 7-1 in the FA Youth Cup, remain second in Professional Development League Two South despite the setback.

U18s: Callum, Stephenson, F Barbrook, Moodie, Steele, Cousens, H Barbrook, Okunowo, Manly, Kieran (Osbourne 46), Cook (Boatswain 46). Unused: Bradshaw.





Photo: James Ager