Dyer to Need Liver Transplant

Sunday, 31st Oct 2021 11:31 Town U23s manager Kieron Dyer has been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a condition which will require him to undergo a liver transplant. The 42-year-old former England international midfielder says he has been managing problems with his liver for the last couple of years. “Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant,” he told the club website. “Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure. “I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback. “I’m very grateful to the club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week. "I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family’s privacy.” In a statement, Town added: “The best wishes of everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club remain with Kieron and his family.

“We reiterate our request that everyone respects Kieron’s wishes in privacy for him and his family.” Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a rare disease which attacks the bile ducts, leading to them becoming scarred with a liver transplant is the only current treatment. News emerged last week that Ipswich-born Dyer, who came through the youth system at Town before moving on to play for Newcastle, West Ham, QPR, Middlesbrough and England, was in hospital to undergo tests.

Photo: TWTD



miltonsnephew added 11:35 - Oct 31

Get well soon KD. 1

CavendishBlue added 11:40 - Oct 31

Best of luck with your ongoing treatment KD 1

jong75 added 11:41 - Oct 31

Get well soon Kieron. All the best. 0

arc added 11:41 - Oct 31

Oh, heavens. Best wishes for a full recovery, Kieron. 0

BangaloreBlues added 11:45 - Oct 31

That's dreadful news 0

Westover added 11:57 - Oct 31

Wishing him all the best and a speedy recovery. 0

irishtim added 11:58 - Oct 31

Get Well Soon Kieron. You are much loved at Ipswich town. Speedy recovery. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:00 - Oct 31

Quick recovery KD. Legend. 0

TimmyH added 12:08 - Oct 31

All the best Kieron...here's to a speedy recovery! 0

