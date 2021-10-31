Dyer to Need Liver Transplant
Sunday, 31st Oct 2021 11:31
Town U23s manager Kieron Dyer has been diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a condition which will require him to undergo a liver transplant.
The 42-year-old former England international midfielder says he has been managing problems with his liver for the last couple of years.
“Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant,” he told the club website.
“Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure.
“I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback.
“I’m very grateful to the club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.
"I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family’s privacy.”
In a statement, Town added: “The best wishes of everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club remain with Kieron and his family.
Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a rare disease which attacks the bile ducts, leading to them becoming scarred with a liver transplant is the only current treatment.
News emerged last week that Ipswich-born Dyer, who came through the youth system at Town before moving on to play for Newcastle, West Ham, QPR, Middlesbrough and England, was in hospital to undergo tests.
Photo: TWTD
