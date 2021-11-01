Oldham FA Cup Tickets on General Sale

Monday, 1st Nov 2021 11:54 Tickets for next Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie against Oldham Athletic at Portman Road have gone on general sale (KO 3pm). Seats for the visit by the League Two Latics cost £10 for adults, £5 for seniors 65-plus and those under 23, and £3 for under-19s. Only the Magnus Group West Stand and the lower tiers of the Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson Stands will be open for the fixture. Tickets are available here. The clubs have drawn one another in the FA Cup twice previously, in 1953/54 and 1963/64, both in round three. On the first occasion the teams drew 3-3 at Portman Road - Neil Myles, Billy Reed and Tom Garneys the scorers - before the Blues won 1-0 away in the replay via a Garneys goal. And in 1964 Town won 6-3 at home - the scoreline having been 5-2 at half-time - with Gerry Baker hitting a hat-trick and Danny Hegan two after Joe Broadfoot had given the Blues an early lead. The most recent meeting between the sides was a 4-0 Town victory in the second tier in April 1997 when Mick Stockwell, Geraint Williams, Neil Gregory and James Scowcroft were on the scoresheet. Last year Town were beaten 3-2 by Portsmouth in the first round at Portman Road. Two seasons ago the Blues defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay, ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s.

Photo: Action Images



Gilesy added 12:13 - Nov 1

Magnus Group West Stand? I've clearly not been paying enough attention. 0

