U23s Host Colchester at Portman Road

Monday, 1st Nov 2021 12:04

Town’s U23s are in Professional Development League Two action against Colchester United at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm).

The young Blues are fifth in PDL2 South following last week’s 2-1 home defeat to leaders Cardiff City.

Cobbold Stand turnstiles 16 and 18 will be open from 6.30pm with season ticket holders, Silver Card members and Junior Blues admitted free.

Otherwise, prices are £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (seniors 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s). There are no advance sales with fans only able to pay cash on the gate. The match is not being streamed live.

Covid regulations are as per first-team matches and are outlined on the club site.





Photo: TWTD