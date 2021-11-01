We Need to Focus on Automatic Promotion - Notes for Wycombe Wanderers

Monday, 1st Nov 2021 16:00 As Town head to Wycombe Wanderers looking to put Saturday’s defeat at Plymouth behind them, TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. After yet another lead was squandered at Home Park on Saturday, Town’s fixture list doesn’t get any easier with another tough away trip on the schedule. Their opponents, Wycombe Wanderers, have bounced back from relegation from the Championship after one season very well and look set to be one of the six teams fighting it out for a spot in the second tier. So far this season, the Chairboys have picked up nine wins, four draws and two defeats from their first 15 games. They are third behind Wigan on goal difference and two points off leaders Plymouth but with a game in hand on the Pilgrims. Last year, Uche Ikpeazu led Wycombe on an unlikely survival hunt, Joe Jacobson provided a threat from set pieces with David Stockdale ending the season between the sticks. Gareth Ainsworth “In my view [Gareth] Ainsworth definitely went to Oxford United looking for a point and was happy to stop Oxford playing”, “I trust that Ainsworth will make the call that he thinks will benefit Wycombe the most”, “In the last nine years under Ainsworth we've reinvented the way we play so many times.” Wycombe Wanderers boss Ainsworth has been with the Chairboys since 2009, having started his tenure with the club as a player. In 2012, the former winger was appointed as caretaker-manager after the departure of Gary Waddock, making him the second-longest serving manager in the top four divisions. “What we have clearly got down to the finest art under Ainsworth is drawing the foul in which Wanderers player sees a ball he can get to just ahead of an opponent, positions himself between said opponent and ball, and then just waits for impact”, “Love GA but he is to one-dimensional, he needs a plan B to show his ability to change his game plan”, “I love that Gareth Ainsworth, supposedly a manager who eschews flair, sets up with not one number 10 but two!” During his time as manager, Wycombe have risen from the League Two relegation zone to a first-time trip to the Championship and now find themselves back in League One. Despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league, Ainsworth has consistently kept Wycombe pushing the limits for the past few seasons. Contentious Relegation “What an extraordinary season you’ve given us. I can’t imagine there’s a prouder fanbase of a relegated team. Thank you”, “Most relegated teams also have terrible continuity, sacking their manager and being picked clean of the best of a bloated squad. We are lean and ready to go again with our fantastic manager”, “It’s very strange to be watching your team get relegated while feeling ecstatic about the football they’re playing.” Wycombe’s victory in the League One play-off final saw them enter the Championship for the first time in their history and they set out to upset the apple cart and push for an unlikely survival. “We didn’t get relegated because of Derby’s financial mismanagement, we got relegated because we didn’t get enough points”, “Like it or not, we were relegated on merit and us pushing directly for any other outcome smacks of chicanery”, “Weird to say that when we've been relegated, but those recent performances give us so much to look forward to next season.” However, despite an impressive run of form at the back end of the season, Wycombe fell one point short of survival and finished in 22nd place. With relegation confirmed, they embark on another League One season. The Squad After a one-season run in the Championship, Ainsworth set about building his squad for another promotion push this season. Star striker Ikpeazu and dynamic winger Fred Onyedinma were Wycombe’s two standout performers last season, but they both departed the club for Middlesbrough and Luton Town respectively. Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop also left for a return to the Championship, joining financially-stricken Derby County. Senior defender Darius Charles went back to AFC Wimbledon with pressing forward Scott Kashket moving across League One to Crewe Alexandra. Four players returned to their parent clubs at the end of their loan spells. Seven of the starting XI remain from their 3-0 victory away to Middlesbrough on the final day of last season, with six of the bench still at the club. Strength-wise, Wycombe fans have found a lot to be appreciate of this season, as they look for an immediate return to the Championship. “We are so fortunate that - for as good as [Garath] McCleary has been - we have great strength in depth with [Daryl] Horgan and [Anis] Mehmeti relatively underused of late”, “You need consistency and the fabled strength-in-depth to win any league”, “We do have some strength in depth now.” However, on the other hand, they are a few fans that have their reservations this season. “Christmas to March has often been our weak spot”, “Our midfield was so poor at times”, “The squad is the weakest it's been in a few years.” Fleetwood Town 3-3 Wycombe Wanderers “Very frustrating not to win. The first time all season you really feel it is a case of points dropped”, “We’re on track for something superb, but a bit disappointing in the end. Need to hit back against Ipswich and, as we all suspected, a much-improved Ipswich from when we were due to face them”, “No more tinkering on Tuesday please, Gaz. Still haven't quite worked out why he abandoned the back three today.” “Bizarre to switch formation when so in control and having comprehensively won the battle up until that point”, “One of the all-time great Wycombe performances by [Brandon] Hanlan today. Great goal, superb assist, should have had a pen at 3-3 and terrorised them throughout”, “It's another point towards where we want to be and we've got a great game now to look forward to on Tuesday night.” Ainsworth set up his side in a 4-4-2 formation for the game against Fleetwood, abandoning the 3-5-2 system that won them the game against Crewe Alexandra, with target man Sam Vokes playing in an unfamiliar left midfield position. Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Crewe Alexandra “Didn’t think we connected brilliantly in attack. Looked most dangerous when we got the ball in behind their defence and made them face their own goal, but it didn’t happen enough”, “We are so lucky to have our team, management and club at the moment”, “We were far superior. Technically, physically, passionately, better.” “Great intensity at the end though and a sensational improvised finish from [Ryan] Tafazolli”, “The number of times we’ve picked up added-time winners in the last four to five years is absolutely extraordinary”, “We battered and battered their defence time and time again and it was just a matter of time.” Wycombe’s late 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra saw centre-back Tafazolli score both goals, with Ainsworth favouring his three-at-the-back set-up that he had been using for the majority of the season. Ex-Ipswich Town loan goalkeeper Stockdale has been Wycombe’s number one since returning from a short loan spell with League Two Stevenage last season and performing admirably at the back end of the campaign. Has the gloves now and looks a step above League One. U23 Prospect “Didn’t get the aerial bombardment you’d expect in a first team game but looks capable as a number two keeper”, “[Adam] Przybek might be a decent prospect but it will be tough to sustain a promotion challenge with a 21-year-old keeper who has played three league games”, “They clearly trust Przybek if he's gone straight in as number two.” Adam Przybek Przybek left Town at the end of last season during Paul Cook’s demolition man project. Quickly found a new home with Wycombe and looks to be their second-choice goalkeeper this season. Defenders “[Jack] Grimmer is a far, far better defender than [Jason] McCarthy but generally Jason is far superior going forward”, “In his last few appearances, Grimmer’s crossing has improved and I just feel he is more solid defensively”, “McCarthy was poor in my opinion, would much rather have Grimmer on the right side.” Scotland youth international Grimmer has been with the Chairboys since 2019 and was a key cog in their backline during their League One promotion run. Started the season strongly and came back into the side for the Fleetwood game after missing the last five league matches. Jack Grimmer “Tafazolli was especially brilliant at the back”, “Without Tafazolli we’re a pretty small team”, “So far, I think Taffs has scored a header, a right foot shot, a deflection (not sure what body part) and one he did not even touch. Just a left footer for the full set!” Goalscoring defender Tafazolli has four goals to his name this season making him the joint-second top goalscorer at the club behind only Garath McCleary. Is a danger in both boxes and will probably be the man working hard to stop Macauley Bonne on Tuesday. “He was often caught out of position in defence and going forward lots of effort but little end product”, “McCarthy improves ball progression down that side and gets in better positions to receive than, say, Grimmer playing there”, “Can’t fault McCarthy’s effort but end product has been poor this season.” Full-back McCarthy rejoined Wycombe permanently in 2020 for his fourth spell at the club - two loan, two on a full-time basis - during his short career. Often seen playing as the right-back or the right wing-back, is the main competition for Grimmer. “I’d not been convinced with [Jordan Obita] early in the season but he has really been great in recent weeks. Pace and a great engine up and down. And his crossing has really clicked and he looks a big threat”, “Where is Obita supposed to be playing?”, “I think he's getting better and better in his role.” Former England youth international Obita joined Wycombe in the winter transfer window this year having spent a few months with Oxford United last season. Gives Jacobson some competition on the left-hand side and has featured in every game this season bar one. Full Back “Feel like I’m running out of words to describe how good Joe Jacobson is, not just his defending and leadership, the goal wouldn’t look out of place from a number 10 or attacking midfielder”, “Jacobson can't play in a four”, “After a bit of reflection, I’d just like to record how brilliant JJ is at the less obvious things.” Senior defender Jacobson is well known for his impressive set-piece taking, scoring goals from penalties, free-kicks and even corners. Has a wand of a left foot and was one of the main reasons his side made it out of League One two years ago. “Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart and Joe Jacobson look so comfortable in a back three”, “His ability to draw fouls from nowhere and slow the game down was absolutely critical”, “He has adapted brilliantly to his new role and is so cultured when he nicks the ball and plays it out, more often than not with a good, well weighted pass.” Has started every single league game this season, but has looked better as a left-centre back than a left back, and was targeted by Shayden Morris on Saturday. Centre-Back “[Anthony] Stewart did brilliantly when left exposed by McCarthy”, “The Stewart of the last two and a half seasons is the best defender I’ve ever seen in a Wycombe shirt”, “Anthony Stewart was fantastic today. Absolutely no doubt about him being a Wycombe legend.” Aside from a one-year spell at Crewe Alexandra in 2014, Stewart has spent his entire career with Wycombe. He returned to the club in 2015 and was a key man in their rise from League Two to the Championship. “How good is Anthony Stewart with the ball at his feet? He lets it roll across his body, pulls the ball back the way it came and then jinks past two or three of the opposition players”, “He’s played at a fabulous standard week in, week out again this season and today was more of the same, plus a terrific headed goal”, “A shout-out also to Anthony Stewart who turned into Cafu at points in that game.” Scored the first goal in the League One play-off final two seasons ago and looks to be dangerous when the set pieces come into the box. Has built a strong partnership with Tafazolli and Jacobson. Midfielders “I'd like to see [David] Wheeler come in. Unlucky to find himself consistently on the bench and always seems to pop up and score at crucial moments”, “Wheeler is still around”, “I think Wheeler would be a better left wing-back option than McCarthy anyway.” Experienced winger Wheeler has been with Wycombe since 2019, but has struggled to make his mark this season. Has started only three games so far but none in the league. David Wheeler “[Dominic] Gape’s role should not be overlooked. Making a lung-busting break from his defensive position to provide a perfect touch ready for the cross”, “Gape is technically ex-Premier League too!”, “Gape always continues to surprise. Last year I'd forgotten the ridiculously high percentage of headers he wins versus. what you'd expect he should be winning because of his lack of height.” Another player who has been with the club for a few years having made one late sub appearance for Southampton in the top flight, Gape joined the Chairboys in 2017 and like Wheeler has struggled for game time this year. Looks to be a back-up option this season. “Everything he did whilst on was immaculately executed (apart from the completely unnecessary pirouette in the right-back area that lost the ball)”, “How far on the pitch was [Curtis] Thompson for that throw?”, “Thompson had a couple of shots… his confidence is obviously high!” Part of strong midfield unit this season, Thompson has been one of the first names on the teamsheet in the centre of the park. Usually found alongside Josh Scowen, he has been involved in every league game this season except for the opening day. “Looks the most senior out of the development team and is so confident on the ball”, “[Olly] Pendlebury is also a huge positive”, “Pendlebury was our best player, very classy.” One of the few signings made this season, young midfielder Pendlebury swapped Reading for Wycombe in the summer. Has been one of their standout youngsters, but hasn’t featured for the club in the league since the Wigan game in August. “If we're in League One next season, I'm sure a fully fit Nick Freeman will get plenty of playing time”, “Nick Freeman is an excellent player and I wish him a speedy recovery and hope we will see him again before the end of this season”, “Great decision and I am sure a real boost for Freeman in the last year of a deal. Well deserved in my opinion.” Centre-midfielder Freeman spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient, but returned to the club this season looking to make a positive impact. A serious knee injury has curtailed his campaign. “[Anis] Mehmeti may be about to have his moment if McCleary is out for significant time”, “In contrast, Mehmeti was absolutely dreadful when he came on”, “He is a work in progress, but an absolutely brilliant talent.” Midfielder Mehmeti, an Albania U21s team-mate of Town’s Armando Dobra, is Wycombe’s most talented youngster in the first-team squad. Was very strong last season, but has struggled for game-time this year. “I'm amazed people are happy for Horgan to be on the bench, he's been fantastic this season so far”, “Horgan looked a bit rusty”, “Finally gets his goal, is set to crack on, and now may have to win his place back!” Irish international Horgan, who was watched by then-Town boss Mick McCarthy during his time with Dundalk back in 2016, joined Wycombe in the Championship last season, but struggled for goals in the second tier. In-and-out of the team this season, he has once again struggled to add goals to his game. Academy Graduate “Is it possible in principle for [Matt] Bloomfield to drop off the player registration list after the window shuts in order to become a permanent coach?”, “What is the biggest down vote of a post ever on here? Seem to recall one or two years ago suggesting Bloomfield should be dropped against Ipswich as he'd have mixed loyalties”, “Bloomfield has captained more League One play-off teams to victory than [Lionel] Messi.” Matt Bloomfield Experienced midfielder Bloomfield has been with the Chairboys since 2003, having previously come through the Town academy before making one senior appearance for the Blues. Released by Joe Royle, Felixstowe-born Bloomfield has experienced every emotion possible with Wycombe over the years. Winger “[Sullay] Kaikai is almost the opposite of Horgan in my mind, he really struggled to get in the game, but then had two bits of final quality that led to goals”, “I think we signed Kaikai because he’s a good player who will do well for us in the future”, “At the moment I can't help but think Kaikai was a bit of a wasted signing.” Summer addition Kaikai has been an underrated signing after leaving Blackpool at the end of 2020/21. Picked up seven goals from the wide areas last season, but he hasn’t found the back of the net yet this year. “Kaikai doesn't look like he knows what position he is supposed to be playing and we are sadly missing the creative vision and flair of Horgan”, “Kaikai hasn't exactly set the world on fire, but you can't argue with his contributions towards the two goals last night!”, “I'm more confused as to why we signed Kaikai.” Despite being a winger by trade, Kaikai has been used across numerous positions this season as he looks to find his best role in a Gareth Ainsworth side. Centre Midfielder “[Josh] Scowen does so much good but seems to have one major error in him recently”, “Scowen was great apart from brainlessly shoving their guy over right on the edge of the box - after pegging it all the way back to make up for his own sloppy loss of possession”, “Scowen fooled me, I genuinely thought he had hurt himself.” Picked up from Sunderland this season, Scowen returns to Wycombe looking to push them back into the Championship. Has started every single league game this season. “Not sure what's up with Scowen today - first touch extremely loose every time”, “I thought Scowen was superb. My man of the match. Some wonderful passes and he seemed to be everywhere”, “I gave it to Scowen whose reading of the game was absolutely superb and he was everywhere at the back second half snuffing out any hints of danger.” Hasn’t found the back of the net so far this season, but has been a key cog in the middle of the park. Has featured heavily alongside Thompson and will probably do the same on Tuesday. Attack “I thought [Sam] Vokes was off the pace today”, “I’ll put it out there, we are not playing to Vokes’s strengths. Best striker in the club not sure we are doing right by him”, “I don't begrudge him staying in the Championship at all but [Ikpeazu] and Vokes would have been a joy to watch this season.” Experienced striker Vokes has spent the majority of his career in the top two tiers of English football, most recently with Stoke City in the Championship. Has dropped down to League One, but has only two goals to his name so far. “Hanlan had an off day with his finishing but his movement off of Vokes’s flicks, his strength, pace and work ethic are fantastic. He is a superb signing (again) from the management team”, “Hanlan was superb against Crewe, which is almost certainly why he hasn’t been dropped today”, “Hanlan was incredible!” Summer signing Hanlan departed recently-relegated Bristol Rovers to join Ainsworth at Wycombe and has made an instant impact since his arrival. Looks to be their most dangerous attacker this season. “I am quite tempted by the price and the prospect of seeing the likes of [Tjay] De Barr”, “Perplexed by the Tjay situation. Who would turn down playing in a World Cup qualifier for their country for 20 minutes off the bench in the Pizza Cup?”, “Tjay almost to the rescue again. For a small lad he's pretty good at getting onto the end of crosses.” Gibraltar international de Barr joined Wycombe this summer and has added some flair to the frontline. Has played a handful of games for the Gibraltar national team, but looks to be a back-up this season. “Let's really hope McCleary isn't as bad as that picture looks!”, “Another game unbeaten and hopefully McCleary back for Tuesday”, “Did someone say that McCleary had a pre-match fitness test today or did I imagine it?”, “McCleary had a fitness test - won't be involved today but sounds like it's not nearly as bad as it looked.” Gareth McCleary Top goalscoring McCleary has been Wycombe’s standout performer this season, topping the goal charts with five. Damaged his shoulder against Crewe, and is touch and go for the game on Tuesday. Striker “[Adebayo] Akinfenwa is our greatest ever signing but JJ [Jacobson] isn't too far behind”, “The defensive side of Bayo's game is, much like his nimble footwork, underrated (though obviously not by those of us who have watched him regularly over the years)”, “Akinfenwa posed our biggest goal threat.” Thirty-nine-year-old striker Akinfenwa is one of the most loved footballers in the game and has announced that this will probably be his last season with the club. Has been all across the leagues with a handful of different sides, scoring his first-ever Championship goal last season. “Akinfenwa showed that he can still bully defenders of the lower leagues”, “A fired-up Bayo out to prove a point after the comments in the play-off game?”, “We're winning and Bayo has scored, got to overreact about something or what's the point?” Has three goals to his name this season as he looks to end his career on a high. Very likely that he will be involved against Town during the week. Wycombe Wanderers Fans on ITFC “I just had a look the Ipswich squad... it's incredible surely they should be challenging at the top!”, “I have found the Ipswich fans more realistic than Sunderland on the whole - but then I guess their fall down the leagues wasn't as dramatic”, “Ipswich used to be a really well run back in the day under the Cobbolds (of Tolly Cobbold beers). Not sure what their situation is these days but I would be surprised if they are anything like as all over the place as Sunderland.” “It felt really good to hear an Ipswich fan on 606 yesterday evening saying that he was pleased they had started to put a little run together, but was worried that their next two matches were a real test - away to Plymouth on Saturday, followed by another tough game against Wycombe the following Tuesday”, “They were still finding their feet with a massively overhauled squad when we should have played them. Recently they appear to have got that act together”. Expectation “We could be about to spend money we need to back-up our promotion campaign in the January window”, “All our efforts should be channelled into trying to get promotion, not fighting battles we can't win”, “We need to focus on automatic promotion now”, “I don’t want a different scorer tonight I want our front two to start hogging the goals. A consistent strike force will help make promotion plausible.” Websites The main forum for a Wycombe Wanderers fan is the Gasroom 2.0, a comprehensive and extensive area for all Wycombe fans to dive into.

