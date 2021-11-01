Trio Added to Community Trust Board

Monday, 1st Nov 2021 14:53 Town have added three more trustees to the board of the Community Trust, PLC director Peter Over, club PR manager Dan Palfrey and sponsor Olly Magnus. Last month, former skipper Matt Holland, current players Conor Chaplin and Natasha Thomas and CEO Mark Ashton were added to the board. Over told the Blues’ official website: “It’s a wonderful opportunity in what is a very exciting time for the club, both on and off the pitch. “It’s a huge honour to be asked to become a trustee, and I would like to thank Mark Ashton and the club for the opportunity. “I’m Suffolk born and bred, and I have lived and worked in Suffolk my whole life. I’m passionate about the county, the people of Suffolk, and the club.” Palfrey, who has worked at Portman Road for nearly five years, added: “I’m honoured to be a trustee. I’ve worked closely with the Community Trust since it reformed, and now I look forward to us building a long-term strategy that will help it continue to grow and reach every corner of the community.” Magnus, whose logistics company sponsor the West Stand, said: “When I was contacted by Mark I thought I might be in trouble, so it was actually a really nice surprise! “Three months ago I was just a normal fan, but now our name is on the stand and I am a trustee. I’m both thrilled and honoured.”

Photo: ITFC



