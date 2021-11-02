Coulson: It Wasn't Good Enough

Tuesday, 2nd Nov 2021 06:00 Fit-again Hayden Coulson is desperate to deliver what he believes the Town fans deserve and after making his return from injury in the 2-1 defeat at Plymouth on Saturday admitted: “It wasn’t good enough.” Town headed to Devon on the back of successive wins for the first time under manager Paul Cook but were unable to make it a hat-trick of victories. Despite taking an early lead through defender George Edmundson’s second goal for the club, the home side replied twice to take all three points and reinforce their position at the top of the league by extending their unbeaten run to 15 games. Despite the disappointment of making the long trek home without anything to show for their efforts, Coulson believed every single game is part of the learning curve. “It doesn’t matter whether you win, lose or draw, there is always something to take from a game,” he said. “In the end it wasn’t good enough on Saturday but if we can start putting away chances and seeing games out we’ll obviously benefit in terms of our league position.” A trip to third-placed Wycombe this evening provides Town’s next test and their following league fixtures see them take on Oxford, Sunderland and Rotherham, a run of games that will go a long way towards determining whether the Blues, currently 11th after five wins, five draws and five defeats, can climb into contention at the top end of the table.

Coulson, 23, added: “It’s clear we are going to have to start taking points off these sides if we are going to bridge the gap between us. “We don’t want to be where we are, we want to be up there alongside them fighting for promotion, so it’s obvious what we have to do if that’s going to happen. Every point is going to be huge in terms of where we are going to be in the table. “Ipswich are a massive club and the lads who came here in the summer have been blown away by what they found and especially with the fanbase. “The 1,500 who travelled to Plymouth, it’s not a short journey is it? They play a massive part in a club this big and we all want to repay them with wins, points and getting promoted.” Defeat or not, Coulson was delighted to be back in action at Home Park following a six-week absence with a thigh injury, even if he was utilised on the right side as part of a new combination with Luke Woolfenden, the pair coming into the side after Janoi Donacien and Wes Burns were both forced to sit out the game after being taken ill after the squad’s arrival in Plymouth. But while it was a new role for Coulson as a Town player the Middlesbrough loanee pointed out: “I appeared in a similar role at Boro last year when I was coming off the bench to play right or left wing. “Obviously, the gaffer said there were illnesses and injuries, and he just said to go out on the right and see how I did, type of thing. “I knew the position but obviously it’s a bit different with the style of play here compared to Middlesbrough, right wing. I was familiar with it, I’d say. “I only had it confirmed on the Saturday morning that I would be playing. The gaffer pulled me aside before we had a team meeting and we talked through what he wanted from me. “We were waiting on Wes. He wasn’t feeling well on the Friday night and didn’t feel any better on the Saturday morning. We also had the problem with who would be playing right-back with KVY also being injured. The gaffer had a choice of a couple of defenders. “Luke found out around the same time as I did that he would be playing so the pair of us had a chat beforehand to see what was expected of us and to work things out between us, so it worked out alright.” Coulson had chance within two minutes to score his first goal in five games for Town, who broke quickly following a corner by the home side. Lee Evans sent Coulson away on the left and he in turn passed to top scorer Macauley Bonne in the middle. The on-loan QPR striker’s effort was blocked by Argyle skipper Joe Edwards. Having unselfishly set up his teammate, Coulson was asked if he had considered going it alone in trying to break the deadlock. He replied: “It went through my mind to have a go but I saw Macca – and also heard him – and I thought he had an open goal. It would be a different story if it had gone in. “I believe I have goals in me, not just when I’m playing a bit further up the pitch but also as a left-back. When I’m flying forward there are chances now and again. “It doesn’t really matter where I’m playing, I think about scoring and providing assists if I can from any position.”

Photo: Matchday Images



