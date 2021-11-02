Gamechanger Director Schwartz at Fans' Forum

Tuesday, 2nd Nov 2021 11:46 Town supporters will get their first chance to meet Ed Schwartz from ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), which owns 90 per cent of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, at a fans’ forum on Monday evening where manager Paul Cook, chairman Mike O’Leary and CEO Mark Ashton will also be present. Schwartz, 54, who is a director of Gamechanger, will be at Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against Colchester and the League One match against Oxford on the following Saturday, becoming the second member of the US wing of Town’s new ownership to make the trip to Portman Road. Supporters will get the chance to quiz Schwartz, Cook, O’Leary and Ashton at the event in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road, which is free of charge with 120 tickets available to season ticket holders here from 10am on Wednesday 3rd November on a first-come, first-served basis. Each season ticket holder can apply for one place with paper tickets sent out to supporters to bring with them on the night. Town will stream the event via its YouTube channel. Doors open at 6.30pm ahead of the forum which is scheduled to take place from 7pm-8.30pm. Entry will be via the main entrance on Constantine Road with limited parking spaces available on the night on a first-come, first-served basis. The bar will be open for supporters to purchase alcoholic, soft and hot drinks. Disabled season ticket holders can secure their place by contacting club disability liaison officer Lee Smith via lee.smith@itfc.co.uk or by calling 01473 400566. Anyone attending aged 11 or over will either be required to provide proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test (no longer than 48 hours prior to the event) or proof of full vaccination (with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match). The club will not accept actual lateral flow test sticks as proof. For supporters aged 16 or 17, only one dose is required as proof of full vaccination.

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



blueboyd added 12:36 - Nov 2

I wonder if people will ask any hard hitting questions or merely tickle balls. "So Ed, League One football for another year, investors happy with getting no return on their money?" 0

