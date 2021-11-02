Wycombe Wanderers v Ipswich Town - Predictions

Tuesday, 2nd Nov 2021 16:39 Have you predicted the Wycombe score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company. TWTD members are largely predicting a home win with 48% thinking Wycombe will take all three points, 27% the draw and a minority of 25% saying Town will win, but what do you think? The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in. First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher. Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher. Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher. To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.

Dissboyitfc added 16:44 - Nov 2

3-1 town win 0

Bazza8564 added 17:20 - Nov 2

Not sure i would want to make predictions without knowing if our side will be back to full strength, but I would say even at 70% saturday we played every bit as well as Plymouth and could easily have won, so we have nothing to fear. 0

