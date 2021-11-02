Celina, Burns and Vincent-Young Start at Wycombe
Tuesday, 2nd Nov 2021 19:13
Bersant Celina, Wes Burns and Kane Vincent-Young all come into the starting line-up as the Blues face third-placed Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
Celina looks set to start as the number 10 with Conor Chaplin, who has had a back problem, drops to the bench.
Vincent-Young is at right-back having been injured at the weekend with Janoi Donacien still absent having been taken unwell on Saturday morning, as was Wes Burns, who is back on the right wing.
Hayden Coulson moves to left-back with Matt Penney and Luke Woolfenden dropping out of the 18.
Sone Aluko and Scott Fraser are back in the squad after injuries and are on the bench.
For Wycombe, former Town loan keeper David Stockdale starts and another ex-Blues glovesman Adam Przybek is on the bench.
Wycombe: Stockdale, Jacobson (c), Gape, Stewart, Tafazolli, Wheeler, Vokes, Hanlan, Obita, McCarthy, Scowen. Subs: Przybek, Grimmer, Thompson, Kaikai, Horgan, Mehmeti, Akinfenwa.
Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Edmundson, Coulson, Morsy (c), Evans, Burns, Celina, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).
Photo: Matchday Images
