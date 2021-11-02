Celina, Burns and Vincent-Young Start at Wycombe

Tuesday, 2nd Nov 2021 19:13 Bersant Celina, Wes Burns and Kane Vincent-Young all come into the starting line-up as the Blues face third-placed Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park. Celina looks set to start as the number 10 with Conor Chaplin, who has had a back problem, drops to the bench. Vincent-Young is at right-back having been injured at the weekend with Janoi Donacien still absent having been taken unwell on Saturday morning, as was Wes Burns, who is back on the right wing. Hayden Coulson moves to left-back with Matt Penney and Luke Woolfenden dropping out of the 18. Sone Aluko and Scott Fraser are back in the squad after injuries and are on the bench. For Wycombe, former Town loan keeper David Stockdale starts and another ex-Blues glovesman Adam Przybek is on the bench. Wycombe: Stockdale, Jacobson (c), Gape, Stewart, Tafazolli, Wheeler, Vokes, Hanlan, Obita, McCarthy, Scowen. Subs: Przybek, Grimmer, Thompson, Kaikai, Horgan, Mehmeti, Akinfenwa. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Edmundson, Coulson, Morsy (c), Evans, Burns, Celina, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 19:17 - Nov 2

Exciting line up. Come on Town! 1

Karlosfandangal added 19:27 - Nov 2

Would love to see Celina on the left with Chaplin at number 10 and KVY back to his best and that looks our best side. Maybe !! 1

cat added 19:33 - Nov 2

No complaints with that line up. Shame bout Chaplin but hopefully he’ll figure later on 2

dirtydingusmagee added 19:35 - Nov 2

great to see Wes back, he is a 100% player .Think it will still be a tough game , we need 3 points but if we get 1 and work for it it will be a result . 1

BossMan added 19:36 - Nov 2

Hopefully Celina can find his form at 10 but really think he should be on the left wing 0

KiwiTractor added 19:44 - Nov 2

Come on lads. 100% concentration, 100% effort - let's take something from this game. 0

Karlosfandangal added 20:25 - Nov 2

Coulson off injured, I was so hoping to see him get a run in the team at left back 0

