TWTD Shortlisted For Award



TWTD has been shortlisted in 2021 the Fan Media of the Year category at the Football Supporters’ Association Awards. TWTD, which earlier this year was nominated at Football Content Awards, is up against Along Come Norwich, Arseblog, Fulhamish, The Anfield Wrap and True Faith (Newcastle) for the gong. Kevin Miles, chief executive of the FSA, said: “The FSA Awards in partnership with GambleAware are the largest supporter-led awards in the UK and a highlight of the footballing calendar. “Fans are a huge part of the game at all levels, and the FSA Awards gives fans the chance to have their say on the very best in all aspects of the game, both on and off the pitch.” Zoë Osmond, CEO of BeGambleAware, said: “We are pleased to be supporting the FSA Awards once again this year and in doing so, working together to encourage everyone to ‘tap out and take a moment’ before making a bet. “Our partnership with the FSA is an important one as we work together to keep football fans and players safe from gambling harms.” Voting is open now here and runs until midnight on November 16th.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on Monday 29th November, presented by Victoria Derbyshire. The full list of nominees in every category can be found on the FSA’s website here.

Photo: TWTD



