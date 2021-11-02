Cook: We've Had a Couple of Big Highs, Let's Make Sure They Continue

Tuesday, 2nd Nov 2021 23:14 Town boss Paul Cook says the Blues have now had a couple of really big highs and need to continue with them following his side’s come-from-behind 4-1 defeat of Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park. Cook admitted he was chuffed with his team’s display: “Yeah, why not? I think after going a goal behind, we know in football, there are no secrets and Wycombe are a very strong here, they put you under ridiculous pressure, we know that. We knew the first 10 minutes would be difficult, and it was. “But then we had to impose our style on the game and I felt we did that really well in the first half, I thought some of our passing and the way we changed play and opened them up at times was really good and I felt we deservedly equalised. “Those supporters, you can’t disappoint them, you’ve got to score in those ends to see the roof come off, and we did that.” As good a display as there’s been from his Town team? “You keep asking me the same questions! One week we’re no good and the next week we’re looking good. “We were good tonight and we were good at Portsmouth and I felt at stages at Plymouth we were alright, but we’ve got a habit of doing bad things in games at bad times and it’s something if we’re to be a better team that we must eradicate and I felt we did that really well tonight.” He added: “When you manage as long as I have, you do your best to stay on an even keel. Especially when we’re learning like we are, Kane Vincent-Young, we knew he was going to blow up in the game because of match fitness and we have to manage these situations. “For our supporters, they just want to see signs that we’re going to be good, and I think they’ve seen that tonight.” Reflecting on the second half, in which his team came under pressure, he said: “Christian [Walton]’s made a world class save at the top end, hasn’t he? You’re going to get these moments, but when our chances presented themselves we’ve got players who can score and I thought defensively, against a very, very strong Wycombe team, we really stood up to the challenge well. “Pleased for the supporters. Travelling back from Plymouth on Saturday, we were all disappointed, the coach was flat and you’ve got to let that flatness to sink in.

“I’m a great believer that disappointment spurs you on. From the disappointment we had at Plymouth on Saturday, we’ve had a great night in front of our supporters tonight.” Town scored some quality goals with Macauley Bonne’s strike just after half-time probably the pick. “Some quality players, but good players have to work hard,” Cook continued. “There’s no use just having good players without an appetite to play and we had a great appetite tonight.” Cameron Burgess impressed from the bench at left-back after Hayden Coulson picked up a knock. “Cameron’s come out of the team. When you’re at good clubs, you come out of the team to come back in,” Cook said. “Football’s about learning and we’ve got so many new lads in the club. “Some of the stuff that people write about management I find mind-blowing when you’re so new. For our lads, they’ve got to grow into the club. To play for big clubs, you’ve got to stand up and be counted and we’ve done that tonight.” Regarding Coulson’s injury, he said: “He got a bang, it was a big bang. We waited and waited because we knew Kane Vincent-Young wouldn’t get the [full] game because he’s just returned and we didn’t want to make a sub that early. “Unfortunately, we had to and I thought Cam came on and did really, really well, probably was a good sub with the physicality that Wycombe carry. “As you can see, our team is built to have attacking threats in wide areas. We want full-backs who can bomb in, we don’t want centre-halves playing in full-back positions.” Asked whether Town will be a big threat to any team in the division playing as they did tonight, Cook said: “Let’s just take one game at a time. We’re good at taking one step back, so let’s enjoy tonight, same as we’re disappointed when we lose or we don’t win, travel back and we just keep working harder.” The fans behind the goal were still making noise as Cook started his post-match interviews. “Just so happy for them,” he said. “They’ve probably been at work today probably since four, five, six o’clock in the morning and they’ve travelled across in hope. The first goal goes in and you know the feeling, we all know it. “Like we said to our lads at half-time, the best performances you can give are when you come from behind and win, especially at grounds like this. “To win so emphatically as we have against such a strong team, it’s great for the lads’ confidence, it’s great for everyone’s belief, but it’s just a small step.” He added: “You’ve watched us all season, you’ve watched Ipswich for a long time, you have to make mistakes to learn. “Unfortunately, our mistakes are really, really costing us. They’re really big moments that we’re being punished for. But as painful as they are, you must learn from them. “Today, the stages of the game when we needed to, we were there as men to stand up and be counted and I’m pleased for the players. “I think for your performances when you go away, we carry a goal threat, but we know we’ve got to be defensively more solid. We probably came under more pressure tonight than we’ve done in the majority of the games, but we looked quite solid, so I’m really pleased.” Was the most heartening thing being able to withstand that second-half pressure? “We’re 16 league games in, if you look at our back four tonight, again we’re putting lads back out there who haven’t played and it’s madness some of the stuff we’re doing. “Within that, we’re on a roller-coaster ride and our supporters have had disappointments this year, but we’ve also had a couple of really big highs and we’ve got to make sure we continue with the big highs.” Town now have 10 days without a league game with Oldham visiting in the FA Cup on Saturday and then Colchester at Portman Road in the Papa John’s Trophy next Tuesday. “Lovely cups,” Cook said. “We will approach the cup game on Saturday, our fans want a cup run, we want to give them a cup run.”

Photo: TWTD



Yes, we want a cup run, but let's be honest, we want automatic promotion more 1

Anyone thinking that we were better under Lambert, has been quieted by tonight's performance and result. I always thought we would come good, but not necessarily this season. This result makes me think that we can push on towards the playoffs and even challenge for the top two. 0

I thought vincent-young was brilliant tonight! What a great option when fully match fit! Deserved more praise! He was a pain in the arse for wycombe tonight 0

