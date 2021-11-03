Burns: It Was Like They Poked a Bear

Wednesday, 3rd Nov 2021 10:55 Goalscorer Wes Burns says Wycombe Wanderers poked the bear during the Blues’ come-from-behind 4-1 hammering of the Chairboys at Adams Park. The Buckinghamshire side took the lead via David Wheeler in the 14th minute but the goal merely served to get Town up and running with Bersant Celina netting twice and Burns and Macauley Bonne once each to see the Blues to a comprehensive victory over the home side, who had won their last eight in the league at Adams Park stretching back to April. Asked how it felt to be part of the performance, Burns said: “It’s unbelievable really. For us to come down here and put on a show like we did, it’s great to be part of it. “The first 15 or 20 minutes, they pretty much showed their hand and showed us everything that they could offer in the game, I think we knew that coming into it. “Obviously it was disappointing to concede the way we did, having spoken about their threats from set plays. “But I think after the 15 or 20 minutes we imposed ourselves on the game and pretty much dominated from there.” He added: “It just goes to show, sometimes we need to be poked, it’s like poking a bear, that’s pretty much what they did tonight. “It shouldn’t take for us to go 1-0 down to really relax and start playing our style but sometimes it’s just how it is in football. “Like I said, once we went 1-0 down, we pretty much dominated from then on and we were clinical in the final third. “They’ve won every game here so for us to roll into town and turn them over like we did, it’s a massive marker for us. “We’ve said for us now that it’s time for us to kick on and really build some momentum. “When we started the season, I think we were looking at the first five or six games and were thinking there was a real chance for us there and obviously it didn’t turn out the way we wanted. ‘We’re a brand new team and we were just building the foundations but I think now the travelling support is brilliant and they can now see what we’re building towards.” The Wales international was delighted with the way he and his team-mates repelled the Chairboys during a spell in the second half when they were kept pinned back in their own half.

“I think a lot of people have been saying that there is a little bit of softness about us and we concede at bad times,” he reflected. “But I think tonight the lads showed that there’s no softness about us, we can dig in and we can grind out results, and I think we did more than just ground out a result tonight, I thought we were excellent.” Looking ahead, Burns, who joined Town from Fleetwood in the summer, the first of the 19 close season additions, says there’s nothing to fear. “Nothing at all,” he continued. “I’m certain we’ve got the best squad in the league and it’s just about showing it.” He says Paul Cook’s side is thoroughly enjoyable to play in: “It’s really exciting, who doesn’t want to play in a team that can score as many as we can? “We’ve got goals throughout the team, it’s not even just the frontline. The lads that came in, they lads that are on the bench, they’ve got goals in them and as you can see we’re a very attacking team. Who doesn’t want to play in a team like that?” Regarding last night’s goals, he said: “Santi’s goal, a great strike from the edge of the box, Macca’s awareness, plucked it out of the sky, a real striker’s goal. “I won’t talk too much about mine and then Santi’s scored the one at the end and we were just clinical.” Burns’s goal was Town’s third with the winger smashing a shot into the top corner after Kane Vincent-Young had laid it back to him inside the area. “Just hit it as hard as you can and hope pretty much,” he laughed. “It works most of the time, especially when you’re that close to the goal. If you get a good strike in, it most likely is going to go in. “The surface had like a frost on it this evening and my touch wasn’t the best. That’s where you just hit and hope.” Having netted three times already this season, after scoring six for the Cod Army last season, Burns says he has a total for the campaign in mind but that he’s keeping it to himself. “I’m on three now. I set myself a little personal target at the start of the season, but I won’t reveal that, but do have a target,” he said. “Am I on track? It’s heading that way.” His goal celebration at Wycombe saw him twerk in front of the Town fans. The Cardiff-born wideman explained why: “There’s not too much of a story. Me and Macca were watching a goal celebration from one of his mates, I can’t even remember who he plays for, and he just said if one of us scores we’ve got to do the celebration. “I think he forgot, but he reminded me after I scored, so I thought ‘I’ve got to do it then!’ Let’s hope there’s plenty more of them!” Naaaah @MBonne9 told me to 😫😫🥲 https://t.co/aXDkTIA7Es — Wes Burns (@wesley__burns) November 2, 2021 Burns missed out at Plymouth on Saturday having been taken ill on the morning of the match along with right-back Janoi Donacien. “A little bit of illness struck me down, but we’re back and we’re fighting, we’re recovering, we’re all good and we’re ready to go,” he said. Having got his opportunity to return to the side immediately, Burns, like plenty of other Town players this season, grasped it with both hands. “Tonight, Santi’s come in, [Conor] Chaplin’s been brilliant, same with Kane, Janoi’s obviously still not with us. It just goes to show the strength-in-depth we have got,” he said. “Kane came in and got an assist, Santi came in and gets two goals, obviously I came back into the team and got myself a goal, which is nice, and Macca just does what Macca does and scores goals.” Burns faces a battle for the right wing role with Sone Aluko, who has made a huge impression in recent weeks since coming into the team. “That’s the competition for places that we have in the squad,” he continued. “Training every day is relentless and it needs to be like that if we want to fight at the top of the table and get promoted, it needs to be like that every day. Who doesn’t like a little bit of competition?” Burns was delighted for the fans on what was a cold night at Adams Park: “It’s just brilliant to see so many people make the journey down on a Tuesday night, it’s freezing here tonight, it just goes to show. “The support mean so much to us and they’re like the 12th man, they’re basically sucking the ball into the net, it’s brilliant for us to have that support.” The win at Wycombe moved Town up to ninth, now only four points off the play-offs, but Burns says the Blues are already casting their eyes further up the division. “The start of the season probably didn’t go as well as we wanted,” he admitted. “We’re building step-by-step and we’re getting ever closer to that top six and I think, we go about it quietly, but we want to be above that.”

Photos: TWTD/PagePix



FrankMarshall added 11:04 - Nov 3

Pretty good summary of the game. First 20 minutes all Wycombe. They even came close to scoring after their goal. Rest of the game it was all us.



Very proud of the team. Starting to believe we can make something good of this season. It's certainly getting more interesting anyway! 1

IpswichToon added 11:15 - Nov 3

As good as we all know Wes Burns is, I still feel he is so underrated. He makes great runs, great at beating his man, and really knows how to find the back of the net.



Despite this actually being our worst start to a League One campaign, it is by far the most entertaining to watch! 5

Linkboy13 added 11:18 - Nov 3

Burns is mr consistency rarely plays a bad game dispite carrying a niggling Achilles injury. Coulson for me looks too lightweight weight to play full back. I would bring back Donasien in at right back and switch KVY to left back where he played quite a lot for Colchester. We have so many attacking options you could even stick with Burgess as a left back although he might struggle against a out and out winger. 1

