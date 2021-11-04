Bonne Named in Zimbabwe Squad
Thursday, 4th Nov 2021 11:50
Blues top scorer Macauley Bonne has been named in the Zimbabwe squad for their World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia this month and looks set to miss Town's next League One match.
The Warriors face the South Africans in Johannesburg on Thursday 11th November with the Ethiopians visiting Harare three days later.
On-loan striker Bonne is the first Town player to be called up ahead of the international weekend which covers the Papa John’s Trophy tie against the frontman's former club Colchester next Tuesday and the League One match at home to Oxford on Saturday 13th November.
Town can postpone the Oxford game if they have three call-ups, while the U's could do the same if they have three players named in squads. However, neither side has had three players called up during previous international weeks this season, although both have had games postponed due to opposition calls.
The Blues are also likely to find themselves without Bersant Celina with the Kosovan international having been with their squad in the last break and almost certain to get the nod again this time around.
Skipper Sam Morsy could be named in Egypt’s squad for their qualifiers - in which case Town could postpone the Oxford match - having been included in their provisional squad for October’s internationals before being omitted from the final squad.
Idris El Mizouni has previously won one full cap and played two games at U23 level with Tunisia but hasn't been called up since 2019.
Zimbabwe: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos) Donavan Benard (Chicken Inn) Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Bruce Kangwa (Azam) Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns) Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana) Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Godknows Murwira (Dynamos), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy) Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants) Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester) Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco United) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars), David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows).
Photo: Matchday Images
