Bonner: Holy's a Brilliant Character

Thursday, 4th Nov 2021 12:04 Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner says Blues keeper Tomas Holy was a “brilliant character” to have at the Abbey Stadium during his seven-day emergency loan. Holy, 29, joined the U’s early last week as cover for Dimi Mitov, who had suffered a concussion, and played two games, a 1-1 draw at Doncaster and a 1-0 home victory over AFC Wimbledon in which the Czech kept Cambridge’s first clean sheet since August. “We’re grateful firstly to Tomas and secondly Paul Cook was great at Ipswich,” Bonne told Cambridgeshire Live following the Wimbledon match. “I rang him on the Sunday and asked if he’d do us a favour, and he was really helpful, so I’m grateful to him for helping us there. “It’s been a moment where we needed in that period of this week probably a real experience behind us in the goal and he’s kept a really good goal today. “I thought his handling was good, he’s made a couple of good saves, his distribution’s been good and he’s really helped us and contributed. “I think he’s really enjoyed it as well, and the boys have loved him. He’s been a brilliant character to have for a week.” Holy is currently Town's third-choice keeper with all three of his appearances this season having been in cup competitions.

Suffolkboy added 12:12 - Nov 4

Seems to have really done himself justice, and enhanced the reputation at ITFC of being of great character ; very well done Tomas !

COYB 2

chorltonskylineblue added 12:13 - Nov 4

Think you're getting your Bonne and Bonner mixed up there Phil. 0

cat added 12:13 - Nov 4

You can see what a great character Holy is from just watching him. Unfortunately for Holy, Walton is now no1. His catching (on Tuesday) was top draw and this is one of the more difficult aspects of goalkeeping which took the pressure off the defence at critical times. 1

