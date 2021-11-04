Bonner: Holy's a Brilliant Character
Thursday, 4th Nov 2021 12:04
Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner says Blues keeper Tomas Holy was a “brilliant character” to have at the Abbey Stadium during his seven-day emergency loan.
Holy, 29, joined the U’s early last week as cover for Dimi Mitov, who had suffered a concussion, and played two games, a 1-1 draw at Doncaster and a 1-0 home victory over AFC Wimbledon in which the Czech kept Cambridge’s first clean sheet since August.
“We’re grateful firstly to Tomas and secondly Paul Cook was great at Ipswich,” Bonne told Cambridgeshire Live following the Wimbledon match.
“I rang him on the Sunday and asked if he’d do us a favour, and he was really helpful, so I’m grateful to him for helping us there.
“It’s been a moment where we needed in that period of this week probably a real experience behind us in the goal and he’s kept a really good goal today.
“I thought his handling was good, he’s made a couple of good saves, his distribution’s been good and he’s really helped us and contributed.
“I think he’s really enjoyed it as well, and the boys have loved him. He’s been a brilliant character to have for a week.”
Holy is currently Town's third-choice keeper with all three of his appearances this season having been in cup competitions.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]