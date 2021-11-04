Bonne Set to Remain With Blues Despite Zimbabwe Call

Thursday, 4th Nov 2021 15:15 Blues striker Macauley Bonne looks set to remain with Town for next week’s home game against Oxford United despite being named in the Zimbabwe squad for their World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia. As reported earlier, Bonne was recalled to the Zimbabwe squad announced this morning having been left out of the party for last month’s games after being among those named for September’s international fixtures when he missed out because the matches were being played in countries on the Covid red list, which is not the case this time around. However, we understand the 26-year-old is still unlikely to travel with nothing riding on the matches. Zimbabwe are bottom of their qualification group having taken only one point from their four fixtures so far and are already out of contention for the finals. Town still look set to be without Bersant Celina for their next league match at home to Oxford on Saturday 13th November with the forward likely to be named in the Kosovo squad for their friendly at home to Jordan on Wednesday 10th November and World Cup qualifier in Greece on Sunday 14th November. Skipper Sam Morsy has an outside chance of being named in Egypt’s squad for their qualifiers having been included in their provisional squad for October’s internationals before being omitted from the final party.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments