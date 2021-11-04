Blues Break iFollow Record

Thursday, 4th Nov 2021 17:38 More than 4,600 Blues watched Tuesday’s brilliant 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on iFollow, more than any other club in League One that evening and more than tuned in for the 4-0 win at Portsmouth last month. Town’s total of 4,616 match passes sold for Tuesday’s visit to Adams Park broke their record for this season, 4,313, established for the win at Fratton Park, as well as being more than those purchased by fans of the other clubs in away action in midweek, who included Rotherham, Wigan and Sunderland. The Blues were also supported by 1,800 fans giving them vociferous backing from the Adams Park terraces. Having been accessible for every match last season, the EFL’s online streaming service returned to its pre-pandemic schedule for 2021/22 with midweek matches available to watch live.

Photo: Pagepix



Mark added 17:42 - Nov 4

So ITFC get about £37,000 income don't we? (£8 from each £10).



Such a good thing that Wycombe postponed the original match. We were winless in early September. 1

wokingblue added 18:07 - Nov 4

Mark I would imagine the income for the club would be a lot less than that. £10 includes VAT so that's a net £8.33 per viewer. By the time you've taken out the costs of the tech platform, payment to EFL and iFollow, to Radio Suffolk for the commentary and possibly some sort of share to the home side I'd be surprised if the club make any more than half of the net amount. Maybe around £4 a viewer. That's just my take on it. But still c£15,000 for no outlay isn't bad. 0

Mark added 18:16 - Nov 4





https://www.scunthorpe-united.co.uk/news/2020/october/ifollow-financial-benefits Apparently last year it was £8.34, although the first 500 ticket sales from the away club went to the home club. That was during Covid though when the EFL covered streaming costs, so I expect this year is much lower on reflection. 0

