Morsy, Burns and Burgess at Supporters Club Event

Thursday, 4th Nov 2021 17:52

Blues trio Sam Morsy, Wes Burns and Cameron Burgess will answer fans’ questions at a Supporters Club event in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road on Monday 16th November with Town legend Mick Stockwell hosting (7pm to 8.30pm).

Fans wanting to attend should email the Supporters Club to reserve their place via contact@itfcsupporters.com to avoid the potential of being turned away on the night with the attendance capped at 100.

Tickets are priced at £5 with all proceeds going to the Ipswich Town Community Trust. Payment on the night will be by cash only.

Entry is via the main gate on Constantine Road with parking on the main drive at Portman Road available ton a first-come, first-served basis.

The Supporters Club will also be holding a cash raffle, while there will be a cash bar for any hot and cold drinks.

All those attending will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test at the main gate.





Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images