The Owner Doesn't Deserve a Cup Run - Notes for Oldham Athletic

Friday, 5th Nov 2021 15:00 by TomTheWriter Town turn their attentions away from the league this weekend with Oldham Athletic visiting in the FA Cup first round and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. After an excellent 4-1 victory away to Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, the first team to take points from the Chairboys at Adams Park this season, Town’s focus moves to the FA Cup. Their opponents, Oldham Athletic, have started the season in turmoil with off-field issues affecting the on-field performances. Owner Abdallah Lemsagam, who has run the club since 2018, is hugely unpopular with fans, who are desperate for him to move on with some supporters boycotting games and a number of matches having been interrupted by pitch invasions. So far this season, the Latics have picked up three wins, three draws and nine defeats from their first 15 games. Last year, Conor McAleny was a dangerman in front of goal, Dylan Bahamboula offered pace and skill out wide, while Carl Piergianni was a rock at the back. Keith Curle “The guy is being given a free ride due to the off-field issues. He’s been poor”, “[Keith] Curle won't be given a transfer window in January thanks to the embargo. So, do we see if another manager/head coach can get more out of the players at his/her disposal or let Curle carry on?”, “I'm no fan of Keith Curle. But, playing devil's advocate for a minute, he seems to be doing the job with one hand tied behind his back and he is at least keeping us in touch with the other stragglers.” Oldham Athletic boss Curle has been with the Latics since March of 2021, leading them to an 18th-place finish last year. Curle began last season with Northampton Town before a poor run of results saw him lose his job with the League One side. “Whatever his tactics are the players don't get it and neither do I. Time to go unfortunately, before we disappear in the abyss of non-league”, “I'm not expecting the next manager to be particularly good either but I'm not convinced that Curle will change his ways and his ways aren't working”, “Curle's tactics are just unbelievable. Three defensive midfielders and he says we must get forward more and score goals.” Curle’s seven-month spell with Oldham has seen them flirt with the relegation zone with the club currently sat in 22nd place in League Two, only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone. They have one win from eight games at home this season with their best displays having been on the road. FA Cup Run “If we play with some spirit like at Rochdale and the last 10 minutes at Sutton, you never know”, “I'd play those that have done reasonably well this season plus some kids. Instructions would be simple, attack, cup shocks are common”, “The owner doesn't deserve a cup run.” Last season, Oldham reached the FA Cup third round after putting away Hampton and Richmond Borough,and then Bradford City before setting up an away trip to AFC Bournemouth. “I'll be bloody amazed if we even score”, “Our last three FA Cup games had a following of approximately zero so I think we will top that. Shame, if we were doing well and being a normal football club, we would possibly have taken 1,000 maybe even 1,500 as its a new ground for many and as they are only one division above”, “Will be our lowest FA Cup away following for a few years I think.” The Squad After keeping their heads above water last season, Oldham and Curle set about rebuilding their squad for the new campaign. Young defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson left the Latics to join Burton Albion in League One with star attacker McAleny hopping across to Salford City. Experienced goalkeeper Gary Woods departed for the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen. Attacker George Blackwood also left for pastures new, returning to Australia with Adelaide United. Eight players departed the club when their loan deals finished. From the squad that ended the 2020/21 season, nine of the starting XI remain from their 3-0 defeat at home to Forest Green with three of the bench still at the club. Regarding the strength of their squad, there are a very few things that Oldham fans have been positive about. “[Harry Vaughan is] of the best young footballers I have ever seen and seems to have gone from strength to strength”, “[Ousseynou] Cisse showed his strength as a leader on the pitch”, “We have a bit more strength in depth.” On the other hand, there are a lot of weaknesses identified. “The single most worrying thing is the lack of pace and also strength in the tackle”, “I can't think of a team that has had less strength and heading ability than this one”, “I don’t think I have ever seen such a clueless and weak Oldham team.” Oldham Athletic 1-3 Swindon Town “Looked every bit a non-league team today. The players just aren't very good”, “Every team knows now we are a team of shrinking violets so easily pushed off the ball”, “That was an embarrassing performance (and that's putting it VERY mildly.) Too many square pegs running around like headless chickens”, “Swindon looked decent but didn't get out of first gear in the first 45. Why can't we start on the front foot more often?” “This is easily the worst squad in living memory and if Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United manage a decent January window, personally, I think we’re finished!”, “This team and its manager are the worst I have ever seen in all my years of watching”, “Lucky to only be one down at the break but we managed to show some degree of fight and got a foothold and as soon as we pressured, their backline openings appeared but we are so thin on quality we couldn't make anything of it.” Curle lined up his side in a 3-5-2 formation for the visit of Swindon Town, continuing his theme of using a three-at-the-back system with varying attacking options. Carlisle United 0-0 Oldham Athletic “Terrible, terrible game of football”, “Defensively looking unspectacular but solid. We won’t go down, simply because there are worse sides than us, but no mistaking that this is the worst group of players in my 33 years alive”, “I thought it was a very decent game of end to end football and both teams should be higher up the league on their performances yesterday.” “This is without doubt the most inept and impotent Latics squad I have ever seen… absolutely abysmal!!”, “If we defend like we have recently we will be in most games although who will score for us to win I don’t know”, “That offside decision was an absolute joke. The standard of officiating at this level is a disgrace.” Having made one change for the Swindon game last weekend, Curle having mixed his side up slightly for the trip to Carlisle United two weeks ago when he made three changes, but once again lining up in the 3-5-2 and that is likely that will be the starting formation on Saturday. Goalkeepers “Having a good keeper is a revelation, the confidence in Jayson Leutwiler is evident”, “Leutwiler had a couple of rushes of blood but other than that was largely untroubled”, “Leutwiler got better. Two very good saves.”

Jayson Leutwiler Number one goalkeeper Leutwiler has been Oldham’s first choice since the beginning of September after an injury to Danny Rogers. Joined the club this summer from Fleetwood Town. “Is Rogers injured again?”, “Reading between the lines it seems like the physios are working to get Rogers fit”, “Rogers looked an improvement on last season.” American goalkeeper Rogers joined Oldham this summer from Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, starting the first three games of the season. Injury has kept him out the last few months. Defenders “[Harrison] McGahey actually showed a bit of pace on one occasion against Swindon”, “McGahey looks a good signing for us”, “I do get the feeling that McGahey has helped shore up the defence.” Central defender McGahey joined the Latics from Scunthorpe this summer along with right-back Jordan Clarke. Spent the first few months of the season on the sidelines due to a registration issue, but has been a key man at the back since it was sorted. Jordan Clarke “Looks like [Kyle] Jameson is close to coming back from injury”, “Lottery winner - just a big lad, near hopeless with the ball”, “Jameson remains a liability with a stupid tackle from behind giving them the opening goal. He can be in one instant the best player on the park and the next the worse.” Young defender Jameson joined Oldham last season from AFC Fylde and has seen his game time continue this season. “The fact [Raphael] Diarra is anywhere near the starting line-up tells us how bad things are”, “Diarra has to be in to tackle, not that he’s great but he puts his foot in”, “Diarra plays some very good passes at times, but far too often lets himself down with what must be a lack of concentration.” Defender Diarra has spent his entire career in his native France, before making the surprise move to League Two in 2020. Spent a number of years in the famed Monaco academy, featuring in the Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur. “[Alan] Sheehan [player/coach] is very unlikely to last a full game with his fitness record”, “Shouldn't play anymore he can't do it. Far too slow”, “Sheehan was Curle’s choice as number two. I hear that as usual there were financial issues with having an assistant, but [sporting director] Mo [Lemsagam) was persuaded he could also still be a player and hence was actually a money saving.” Experienced defender Sheehan was with Curle at Northampton last season, before being brought along by his old manager to be his assistant at Oldham. Registered as a player in case he is needed and has started five games this season. “I think [Benny] Couto is one of the shining lights”, “Benny Couto continues to impress. We have moved on from Harry Kewell's cavalier road to nowhere style, which was entertaining, to a winless slide into relegation”, “Couto can do a better job at left-back than he can at wing-back.” Portuguese academy product Couto made his Oldham debut this season, starting the 1-0 victory over Salford City in the Papa John’s Trophy. Currently the first choice left midfielder at the club. “Really missing Sam Hart, the defence picks itself when he's fit”, “He's tall, fairly quick would at least give us something a bit more physical to aim for”, “Add in Hart's ability to play left centre-back (the way Couto is playing, despite being good, Hart doesn't get in the side at left wing-back for me). Our defensive record could significantly improve.” Another summer signing, Hart switched recently relegated Southend United for Oldham, initially arriving to be the first-choice option on the left-hand side. Full-Back “Don’t get me started on playing [right-back Clarke] on the left of a back three first half”, “Think Clarke's looked pretty good in a back three”, “Has done OK at full-back but some his passing was so poor on Saturday.” Ex-England U20 international Clarke swapped Scunthorpe for Oldham, with his previous side one of the two clubs keeping the Latics out of the relegation zone. Has started all but one of Oldham’s league games this season. Made his professional debut against Ipswich Town in 2009. “Instructing Clarke (when he was at centre-back) to position himself wide left near the halfway line to receive goal-kicks was bizarre and when they went astray he had to rush back into position”, “Clarke is a much better right-back”, “Clarke at least showing a bit of bite.” Began his career as a right-back but has been utilised as a centre-back in Curle’s three-at-the-back formation this season. Usually found on the outside of the three, rather than in the centre. Will be interesting to see if he features once again this weekend. Centre-Back “[Carl] Piergianni and McGahey up front, that will rough up the opposition centre-backs. No need to bother about centre-backs when they are both plundering goals”, “Piergianni gets some stick on here, but he’s the focus of all defending and most attacking corners/throw-ins and I for one am happy to see him on the team sheet for us”, “Standout performers at the back were Piergianni and Couto and a good display from Leutwiler too.” Club captain Piergianni has been Oldham’s strongest player this season, holding the highest average rating of any Latics player. Has two goals to his name as well. “Piergianni was terrified of closing down [Tyreece Simpson] for their goal, why was he backing off and backing off and letting him get a shot in like that?”, “Piergianni in particular constantly went for the long ball to the right or the usual side-long pass rather than knocking it to him”, “Leutwiler and Piergianni sounded like they did really well at the end.” Has missed only two games in all competitions this season and looks to be the first name on the teamsheet each week. Highly likely to be playing this weekend. Midfielders “Cisse is comfortably better all-round and has a better CV, although do admit [Dylan] Fage was useful for just tackling. Anyway, for me he wouldn’t even make our bench this season so glad he’s not with us”, “Cisse will hopefully help [Callum] Whelan or [Jamie] Bowden play further forward which we need”, “To me Cisse isn't as good as Fage.” French centre-midfielder Cisse joined Oldham this summer from Leyton Orient, but has only played five games this season. Missing since the end of August, having suffered a hamstring problem. “I expect Jamie Bowden will have a good career at a much higher level, he doesn't look remotely happy to be here, possibly even damaged by the experience”, “Why did Bowden start? He vomited at half-time yet carried on until the 81st minute. It was obvious to everyone watching he was way off the pace throughout the game”, “Bowden and Whelan failing to make tackles.” Jamie Bowden One of only two loanees at Boundary Park this season, Bowden finds himself with the Latics for the season from Tottenham Hotspur. Has started the last five games in a row and looks to be one of their current first-choice midfielders. “Surely Dylan Fage causes problems and forces mistakes, many point out how fourth division defenders are riddled with mistakes, well put them under pressure then”, “Would pair him in the centre with Fage, who is at least quick on his feet and can run around and attempt to tackle”, “Baffled that Dylan Fage wasn't introduced.” The third French player on the books, Fage arrived at Oldham from Auxerre in 2019. Was a key member of the side last season and began the season in the same fashion. However, he hasn’t started any of the last five games. “[Faysal] Bettache may as well not be there”, “Bettache is left-footed and more creative which could add balance to the team”, “Bowden and Bettache strolled about showing no desire.” The second loanee with the Latics this season, Bettache joined the club from Queens Park Rangers. Had struggled to nail down a spot in the first team, but has featured in the last three games. Could be playing on Saturday. “Need to use Harry Vaughan, he hurts teams with dribbling and great passing”, “The likes of Couto and Vaughan will play higher levels of football so they need to be blooded to raise their values”, “Vaughan looks very tidy but very small, doesn't always matter but in League Two it may be an issue.” Republic of Ireland youth international Vaughan progressed through from the Oldham academy, making his debut at the back end of last season. Has been involved in six this season and could be pushed into the starting XI on Saturday. “If Nicky Adams can rediscover the form he showed early on, would also be a second-half boost”, “Adams may make a difference. I haven't seen any evidence that he would. He has been poor and nothing like the player we saw at Bury”, “Is Nicky Adams still at the club?” Senior winger Adams, like Curle and Sheehan, made the switch from Northampton to Oldham and was a key member of the side for the beginning of the season, before injury ruled him out. Hasn’t featured since September. “[Jack] Stobbs seems to have disappeared off the face of the earth”, “Stobbs wasn’t brilliant, but put the two best crosses for Latics tonight, one of which [Zak] Dearnley should have converted”, “Stobbs would have to be right-back but he has not pushed on anyway at wing-back so basically plays right-back as it is.” Another summer signing, Stobbs made the jump from non-league football into League Two, impressing Curle on trial whilst with Grantham Town. Has missed the last two games having started the previous five. Winger “Give Dylan Bahamboula a free role, in midfield not leading the line”, “Curle leaves Bahamboula on all game - who just didn’t care all game”, “Bahamboula was a disgrace today at times, walking around not interested at all. I know he’s a crowd favourite, but there is no excuse for that performance from him.” Considered by many to be the most exciting player in League Two, Bahamboula has wowed pundits and viewers with his quick dribbling and impressive skills. “That performance today was the worst I have seen from Bahamboula”, “The problem with Bahamboula is he wants to weave the magic every time he gets the ball and unfortunately it’s never happening. Teams are wary of him now and he’s getting double-marked. He’s a great talent and capable of creating a goal out of nothing but he needs to mix it up”, “Bahamboula was dreadful and I think the adulation of the fans has gone to his head.” However, there are times when Bahamboula doesn’t do the basic parts of the game that most fans would expect him to do because of his talent on the ball. Looks to be a player more suited to a higher division. Centre Midfielder “Whelan is by far the best of a bad job in midfield”, “My man of the match was Callum Whelan who showed great determination and kept the ball moving throughout”, “Callum Whelan is vastly improved this season.” Expansive midfielder Whelan joined Oldham in 2020, impressing then-manager Harry Kewell in a trial. Previously spent time in the Manchester United academy and has played in all but three of Oldham’s games this season. “Whelan and Bowden are too lightweight to play together”, “Whelan seems to have grown since last season and is asserting himself more”, “Not in the game enough - I think it’s a lack of quality rather than effort.” Has been seen playing alongside Bowden for the last half a dozen games, so it will be interesting to see if Curle names the pair to start once again in the middle of the park. Attack “[Hallam] Hope has had enough chances”, “Can't do anything up front on his own. It's pointless persisting with it. Something needs to change here. Either we try him with a partner or we do something drastic and shove someone else up top”, “Playing Hope at right wing-back for two games is a terrible call.” Journeyman striker Hope has been with Oldham since the summer, leaving fellow League Two side Swindon Town to join the Latics. Has only scored once this season and looks to be have been pushed to an unfamiliar right midfield position. “A fully fit [Zak] Dearnley should be one of the first names on the teamsheet and ahead of the likes of Hope, [Davis Keillor-Dunn], [Junior] Luamba and Vaughan”, “Dearnley looks well off the pace at the moment”, “Bahamboula can walk quicker than Dearnley can run these days.” Zachary Dearnley Another player to have graduated from the Manchester United academy, Dearnley was a key player in the attack for Oldham last season, scoring seven goals. However, has been a bit-part player so far this campaign due to injury. “Good to hear that [Vani] Da Silva was a nuisance when he came on. With our severe lack of forward options, it looks like we are going to need to get creative in order to find a goalscoring formula”, “Credit to Da Silva when he came on. He hassled their tiring defenders into a couple of mistakes we should've taken advantage of”, “Vaughan and Da Silva unfortunately looked out of their depth against these kids their age.” Another youngster graduating from the academy, Da Silva made his debut last season against Carlisle United. Spent a short spell with Curzon Ashton on loan last season and has made five appearances for the club this year. “Luamba up top. That team would create more chances in my opinion”, “Chuffed for Luamba, injury time winner for first points of the season has to be the best way to score your first goal”, “The inclusion of Luamba as an established player after an isolated start last year is possibly one of the more understandable cock-ups of this regime.” Like Da Silva, Luamba came through the Oldham academy last season. Struggled for game-time last year, but has featured on seven occasions this season, scoring against Sutton United. Striker “DKD [Davis Keillor-Dunn] is pretty hopeless other than shooting”, “DKD can be a threat but 90 per cent of his play is soft and careless, just like the rest of the midfield and attack, if we can call them attackers”, “DKD is a player that I wouldn't play anywhere else other than on the shoulder of the last defender. He absolutely doesn't have the vision, awareness, passing nor crossing ability of an attacking midfielder or winger, but he can at least finish.” Star striker Keillor-Dunn has been with Latics since 2020, joining the club from Wrexham before their Hollywood takeover. Is the only Oldham Athletic player to have featured in every single game this season. “Most of Curle's shouting was directed at DKD, who then got progressively worse”, “I don't remember DKD anywhere near the penalty area all the game”, “DKD took his goals well and made some tackles high up the pitch.” Currently sat top of the goalscoring charts with Bahamboula, Keillor-Dunn has four goals to his name. Will be looking to match or improve on his 11 goals from last season. Oldham Athletic Fans on ITFC “I've emailed Ipswich to see if I'm allowed to bring a sofa into the ground to hide behind”, “Personally I'm not too fussed about the result at Ipswich as long as the performance is respectable.” Websites The main forum for an Oldham Athletic fan is the OhWhenTheBlues forum, a comprehensive and extensive area for all Oldham fans to dive into.

