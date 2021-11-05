U18s Draw Aldershot Away in FA Youth Cup

Friday, 5th Nov 2021 13:07

The Blues’ U18s have draw Aldershot Town away in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.

Adem Atay’s side beat non-league Winslow United 7-1 in their first round tie just over a week ago. Second-round ties must be played by Saturday 20th November.

Last season, Town reached the semi-finals of the competition before losing 2-1 to Liverpool at Portman Road.

The Blues have won the Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and in 2005.

Town's U18s have made a strong start to 2021/22 and are currently second in Professional Development League Two South.









Photo: Action Images