Dobra in Albania U21s Squad

Friday, 5th Nov 2021 13:22 On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra has been named in the Albania U21s squad for their European Championships qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo. The Albanian youngsters face the Slovenians away on Friday 12th November and the Kosovans at home four days later. Dobra, who is on loan with Colchester for the season, has previously won six U21s caps and scored his first goal at that level last month in a 2-0 home victory over Slovenia.

senduntd added 13:58 - Nov 5

So presumably Dobra will be facing Celina when Albania play Kosovo. 0

chorltonskylineblue added 14:21 - Nov 5

Celina is in the senior squad. This is Under 21s 0

