Celina Confirmed in Kosovo Squad
Friday, 5th Nov 2021 14:36
Town forward Bersant Celina has been named in the Kosovo squad for their games against Jordan and Greece during the international break meaning he will be unavailable for the Blues’ Papa John’s Trophy tie against Colchester on Tuesday and next League One match against Oxford United a week tomorrow.
The Kosovans play the Jordanians in a friendly at home on Wednesday 10th November and World Cup qualifier in Greece on Sunday 14th November.
Celina, 25, who is on loan with the Blues from Dijon for the season, has previously won 30 Kosovo caps, scoring two international goals.
The former Manchester City youngster looks set to be the only senior Town player away with an international squad during the break with Macauley Bonne not expected to join up with Zinmbabwe despite being named in the party for their World Cup qualifiers yesterday.
Photo: Pagepix
