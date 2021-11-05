Director of Football Operations Probert Starts Town Job

Friday, 5th Nov 2021 17:10 Town’s new director of football operations Gary Probert started his job with the club on Monday and has outlined what his role will entail. Probert was previously with Bristol City having been in a variety of roles since 2013, most recently academy manager, a position he was appointed to by current Blues CEO Mark Ashton during his time at Ashton Gate. Prior to his spell with the Robins, Probert was county development manager with the Gloucestershire FA and before that was youth development manager and further education manager at Forest Green Rovers between 2005 and 2007. Probert, who has a BSc in Sports Coaching from the University of Wales Institute, an UEFA A Licence and an FA Advanced Youth Award, will oversee the Blues’ recruitment, academy, analysis, U23s and loans programme. “I’ve spent four or five days here now and it’s been really enjoyable,” Probert told iFollow Ipswich. “There are some really good players so I’m looking forward to getting to know them better and hopefully playing a role, alongside the other staff, in helping them develop. “I will be working really closely with Lee O’Neill and the staff in the academy to look at that transition of players to the senior team. “As much as things are progressing with the ownership and the plans here, we need to make sure there is a pathway for local and homegrown players. “The other thing is trying to link that with recruitment to make sure the overall recruitment plan fits what is needed for today but also for the long-term goals of the club. “In this first period, a lot of my job is going to be looking ahead to the January transfer window in terms of the recruitment infrastructure - working out where things are at currently and how we need to move that forwards. “That links to the work that Lee and the staff are doing, particularly with the U23s and possibly the U18s in terms of what the plan is for those young players. “We'll be looking at what's beneficial for each player, whether that's a loan move, a step up in training group, work experience options.”

