One Change as Blues Host Oldham in FA Cup
Saturday, 6th Nov 2021 14:27

Town boss Paul Cook makes once change from the team which won 4-1 at Wycombe on Tuesday for this afternoon’s FA Cup first-round tie against Oldham at Portman Road.

Burgess replaces Hayden Coulson, who picked up a knock at Adams Park, at left-back as he did from the bench against the Chairboys.

Janoi Donacien is back on the bench having missed the last two matches having been ill.

Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Edmundson, Burgess, Morsy (c), Evans, Burns, Celina, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Penney, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott.

Oldham: Leutwiler, Clarke, McGahey, Piergianni (c), Whelan, Hope, Keillor-Dann, Fage, Bowden, Bahamboula, Couto. Subs: Adams, Dearnley, Diarra, Da Silva, Diarra, Vaughan, Modi, Southerington. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).


warfarinman69 added 14:36 - Nov 6
Great! Effectively unchanged team. Now for a cup run. Weaker side on Tuesday I expect
supasmiler71 added 14:38 - Nov 6
Continuity, consistency, progress. Really pleased to see this 11 out today.
not_a_witty_name added 14:41 - Nov 6
Taking it seriously, nice.
BromleyBloo added 14:42 - Nov 6
👍
PortmanTerrorist added 14:46 - Nov 6
The world according to Mccarthy and Evans is surely over now.....a full strength team for a Cup game..... whatever next.... promotion?! lol
