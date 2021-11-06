One Change as Blues Host Oldham in FA Cup

Saturday, 6th Nov 2021 14:27 Town boss Paul Cook makes once change from the team which won 4-1 at Wycombe on Tuesday for this afternoon’s FA Cup first-round tie against Oldham at Portman Road. Burgess replaces Hayden Coulson, who picked up a knock at Adams Park, at left-back as he did from the bench against the Chairboys. Janoi Donacien is back on the bench having missed the last two matches having been ill. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Edmundson, Burgess, Morsy (c), Evans, Burns, Celina, Edwards, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Penney, El Mizouni, Harper, Aluko, Chaplin, Fraser, Pigott. Oldham: Leutwiler, Clarke, McGahey, Piergianni (c), Whelan, Hope, Keillor-Dann, Fage, Bowden, Bahamboula, Couto. Subs: Adams, Dearnley, Diarra, Da Silva, Diarra, Vaughan, Modi, Southerington. Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



warfarinman69 added 14:36 - Nov 6

Great! Effectively unchanged team. Now for a cup run. Weaker side on Tuesday I expect 2

supasmiler71 added 14:38 - Nov 6

Continuity, consistency, progress. Really pleased to see this 11 out today. 2

not_a_witty_name added 14:41 - Nov 6

Taking it seriously, nice. 0

BromleyBloo added 14:42 - Nov 6

👍 0

PortmanTerrorist added 14:46 - Nov 6

The world according to Mccarthy and Evans is surely over now.....a full strength team for a Cup game..... whatever next.... promotion?! lol 0

