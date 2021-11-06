Zimbabwe Give Up on Bonne

Saturday, 6th Nov 2021 14:53 Zimbabwe have given up on calling Blues striker Macauley Bonne into international squads with the 26-year-old set to miss next week’s games against South Africa and Ethiopia due to a medical exemption. Yesterday, Town wrote to the the Zimbabwean FA informing them that the on-loan QPR frontman, who has played two friendlies but no competitive matches, wouldn’t be making the trip. Town wrote to the the Zimbabwean FA informing them that the on-loan QPR frontman, who has played two friendlies but no competitive matches, wouldn’t be making the trip for the World Cup qualifiers. “You are being advised that Macauley Bonne can’t make it this time around and the reasons as as follows:” Zimbabwean newspaper The Herald quotes a letter from Blues secretary Stuart Hayton. “Mr Bonne has a medical exemption stating that he should not play football in conditions of high temperature. “Given the current temperatures in Southern Africa at this time, it is not advisable for Mr Bonne to make the trip.” It’s not the first time Bonne has pulled out of squads and the Zimbabwe management says they will now look elsewhere. “It’s unfortunate he is not coming because of the medical reasons stated by the club. We just wish him well in terms of his health,’’ said team manager Wellington Mpandare. “On our side, it’s very clear that if he cannot play in our climatic conditions then we cannot force him to do so. It also means he cannot play for Zimbabwe. “But, we had always wanted to give him the chance because he had indicated he wanted to come and play for the country. He even came home some time back and played some few games.’’ He added: “We did everything to make sure he gets an equal opportunity and even went out of our way to secure a Zimbabwean passport for him. So, we take his word. “The last time [in 2019 when he was with Charlton] he had a heart complication and this time he has indicated that he has a health condition which is not friendly to high temperatures. “This can be interpreted in many ways. It may also mean that he cannot play for Zimbabwe because we always play our games in these conditions in Africa, not in Europe. “So, we cannot be that desperate as to force ourselves on an individual when we have a huge database of players, including over 60 prospective talented players, in the UK alone.’’ The development suggests Town are unlikely to face losing Bonne in January when Zimbabwe take part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Ipswich-born Bonne qualifies for Zimbabwe via his parents and in addition to his two senior friendly caps played at U23 level. Meanwhile, Blues skipper Samy Morsy has been left out of Egypt’s squad for their upcoming internationals. Therefore, forward Bersant Celina will be the only Town player away next week, with Kosovo, and missing the home game against OXford United.

Photo: Matchday Images



Mariner1974 added 15:00 - Nov 6

Some Like It Hot, and some sweat...when the heat is on. 0

JamestownPrince added 15:13 - Nov 6

"It ain't half hot Bonne" 2

Zx1988 added 15:24 - Nov 6

That's handy! Might it be worth checking whether Morsy suffers from a simar affliction? 0

