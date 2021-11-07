Tractor Girls Host Saints in Cup Clash

Sunday, 7th Nov 2021 09:44 Ipswich Town Women face fellow title challengers Southampton at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this afternoon in a FAWNL Cup first round tie (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls currently top FAWNL Southern Premier Division by nine points from the Saints but with the Hampshire side having played three fewer games. Both teams have 100 per cent records this season. Today’s match is a precursor for the teams’ first league meeting on November 21st at the Snows Stadium and is a chance for one of the two to put down a marker ahead of that match. “I’m excited, it’s a great opportunity to test ourselves in a League Cup fixture,” manager Joe Sheehan said. “You’ve only got to look at the last two or three months to know that we have been the top two teams in it so far. It’s going to be an exciting occasion and one we’re really looking forward to.” He added: “I think we’re probably both wondering how to pitch our teams and people keep saying to me about keeping cards close to my chest and not changing too much and I’m sure they would have been asked similar questions as well. “I’m trying not to look too deep into it, it’s just another game for us, it just happens to be against a team we’re competing against in our league.” ⚽️ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⚽️



𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝘃 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀: 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗻𝗲 🥊



🆚 Southampton



🏆 FAWNL Cup First-Round



🏟 The Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, IP11 9HT



⌚️ 2pm



🎟 Ticket info:



True Blues - Free

Adults - £5

Concessions - £3

U16s - Free with paying adult#itfc pic.twitter.com/DTqTFjBnLC — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) November 7, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



