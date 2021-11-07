Walton: We've Shown We're a Good Team, We Just Need to Eradicate the Individual Errors

Sunday, 7th Nov 2021 11:27 Penalty hero Christian Walton says Town must eradicate individual errors if they’re to become a consistent team. Walton’s 55th minute penalty save from Dylan Bahamboula prevented the Blues from making an embarrassing first-round FA Cup exit to League Two strugglers Oldham yesterday, the game having ended 1-1, virtually the same Town XI having impressively beaten League One high flyers Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 at Adams Park a few days earlier. “It was disappointing from a team point of view, obviously we want to win these games and get into the next round quicker than going to a replay,” Walton admitted. “Personally, I was happy with my performance. It was good to make the penalty save but as a team we know we’ve got to do better, we’ve got to have that consistency, we can’t go from the high on Tuesday night to that performance there. “It’s not a negative, we’ve drawn the game, we’ve not lost it. We’ve got to go up to Oldham now, it should be another tough test, and play them off the park and get into the next round.” Asked what’s causing that inconsistency, something manager Paul Cook has alluded to on a number of occasions, the on-loan Brighton keeper said: “It comes down to individual errors and making sure we eradicate them. “But I think as a team you can see from the performances that we have put in, there are goals in the team, we’re solid at the back. “But obviously we need to eradicate individual errors, which I think it comes down to, and obviously not conceding at silly times. “Today, we’ve conceded just before half-time again and it gives teams a leg up and when teams are getting legs up, not really working for it, it’s a bonus. “So, I would say just eradicating individual errors, I think we’ve shown that we’re a good team, so it’s making sure there’s a solid consistency.” He added: “I don’t think we want to be a team that’s known for ‘having their day’ or ‘if they’re good on their day’. We want to be there every week, teams coming here scared to play us almost, teams coming here knowing that they are going be under a lot of pressure

“And we’ve definitely got it in us, it’s just about that coming out on to the pitch on a Saturday. “I think, moving forward, we can’t take that performance, we have to move on, focus on next week and climb up the division in League One because obviously that’s the most important thing. “It’s nice to have a cup run but can’t be too negative, I think we’ve got to be positive around the place and look forward to next Saturday.” Walton knows how an FA Cup run can have a positive impact on a side having been part of the Wigan side under Paul Cook which reached the quarter-finals in 2017/18 by beating Premier League Bournemouth, West Ham and Man City while on the way to carrying off the League One title. “I’ve experienced it, actually under this manager at Wigan,” the 25-year-old recalled. “We had a really good cup run and it gave us a backlog of games in the division but the momentum was unbelievable, we were bringing teams to our home stadium and the buzz around the place was electric. “So hopefully we can do that here. I think we drew against Fylde in the first round at Wigan so, I’ve not actually seen the scores today, but I’m sure there will be a few upsets, it’s the magic of the FA Cup as they say.” Reflecting further on that campaign with the Latics, he continued: “We were on a good run in the league and we had a good run in the FA Cup. The momentum was there from the team right through the club, everyone was buzzing around the place and it’s a good feeling when you are in a cup run.” Regarding the penalty save, Walton said: “It’s obviously a nice feeling now, I’m delighted, I’ve kept us in it and done my job. “Obviously there were times when we came under a bit of pressure today and if I can come up with big moments like that, then I know I’m doing my job and I just want to keep doing that for the team and hopefully the more I can do that, the higher we can get in the league.” Has he stopped many in the past? “I saved one in the FA Cup before and my penalty record’s alright. It’s just making sure I keep watching them beforehand and have an idea which way they’re going to go. “The analysts at the club are top drawer and they’ve sent us videos of the opposition and penalties that I watched before the game today and I had an idea that he was going to go that way. “Things can change, it’s a bit of pot luck but I like to prepare myself as well as I can and make sure that I do watch the videos because it’s only going to help.” There were one or two bemused when the penalty was awarded and Walton clarified what happened. “I think it was for a pull back on their player [Bahamboula by Lee Evans], he then goes to book the wrong player [Janoi Donacien], goes back on his booking and gives a penalty. “I can’t say that I saw it because I was watching the ball, I was following the ball, so I didn’t actually see the pull. But he’s given a penalty, you can’t challenge it, we haven’t got VAR unfortunately, so he gave the penalty.” ⛔️ What a save this was! #itfc pic.twitter.com/QsubiVgH5E — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) November 3, 2021 The penalty wasn’t Walton’s only big save of the week, the former England U21 international having made a brilliant and vital stop from Wycombe’s Anthony Stewart at 3-1 during Tuesday’s game at Adams Park. “I go back to big moments in games,” he considered. “That’s what I want to do is produce saves like that in crucial times in games and then I know that I’m doing my job and I’m helping the team as much as possible to go on at the other end of the pitch and score. “It’s big moments like that that give the crowd a buzz and everyone gets off their seat. The same if we’re scoring goals at the other end, everyone’s off their seat. It works at both ends, but I was really happy with that.” Was it his best ever stop? “It'll be my highlights reel, I’m not sure whether it’s the best save, but I was really, really pleased with it. It’s what we work on, we knew Wycombe were going to pose that threat and making sure I come up with a big moment is what I’m there for.” Most of Walton’s involvement against the Chairboys was dealing with balls into the box. “It was relentless!” he laughed. “I knew what was coming, I’ve played them numerous times before. I think we’ve got to be positive and we’ve gone there and beaten them and they’d not lost there all season. “Absolutely delighted to get the three points there because it’s a really tough place to go and play.”

