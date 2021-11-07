Tractor Girls Beaten By Saints in League Cup

Sunday, 7th Nov 2021 18:21 by Richard Woodward A bumper crowd of 619 at the Goldstar Ground witnessed an unsurprisingly tense FAWNL Cup tie between the top two in the Southern Premier Division, won 1-0 by visitors Southampton via a late excellent individual goal from sub Lucia Kendall. With minimal rotation by both sides - each defending a 100 per cent record this season - it was a real opportunity to size each other up ahead of a mouth-watering first league meeting of the season in a fortnight. Lining up with a back three, it was the Blues who sought to gain the early momentum. The attacking running of Eva Hubbard and Summer Hughes in the wide midfield positions and Paige Peake’s searching passing were the best routes to goal for Joe Sheehan’s side. However goalscoring opportunities were at a premium for both teams in the first half.



Southampton could and should have scored the only real chance of the period though. With the half-time whistle imminent, a long ball over the top led to confusion between Town keeper Sarah Quantrill and centre-back Lucy Egan. Fortunately for the home side, Saints’ number nine Ella Pusey couldn’t capitalise, prodding her effort wide of goal.



Despite some early Southampton pressure the Blues forced the first real chance of the second half on 53 minutes. Egan pounced on some indecision in the Saints midfield, taking the ball forward before powering a shot from just outside the area narrowly over.



The direct running of the Town wide players continued to present opportunities. Hughes created a dangerous opening down the right on 69 minutes, crossing into a congested penalty area for Natasha Thomas. Sadly the Town number seven couldn’t make strong contact with the ball under pressure from the Southampton backline.



The Blues were made to pay for not taking advantage of those openings as the visitors forced a string of corners in a dominant ten minute spell which ultimately led to the opening goal on 79. With ample space down their left-hand side, sub Kendall cut in on her right foot and curled a brilliant effort past Quantrill into the far corner.



The goal had been coming but Sheehan’s side didn’t give up, taking the game back to the away side almost immediately. Kyra Robertson, again impressing running from midfield, fed Thomas down the right-hand side from where she drove forward and pinged a cross missed by the otherwise dependable Milly Mott at right-back for Saints, but sub Zoe Barratt was unable to take advantage at the far post.



Despite a brief foray forward via pacy sub Katie Rood on the counter, which should have seen the Saints double their lead, the Blues would come agonisingly close to an equaliser on 85. Sub Sarah Brasero-Carreira surged forward in space in a similar fashion to Saints scorer Kendall and curled a lovely effort which forced an equally brilliant save by keeper Kayla Rendall. The resulting corner from Bonnie Horwood caused panic and had half the ground celebrating, but sadly for the home support the ball was cleared into the wrong side of the Saints netting.



With time ticking down, Hughes’s centre narrowly evading Thomas on 89 was probably the most presentable chance. Barratt, Lucy O’Brien and Brasero-Carreira also had efforts in injury time, but Southampton held on to take victory. A timely confidence-booster for the Saints heading into the all-important first league game between the two at Snows Stadium on 21st November.



As with the recent 1-0 league victory over Bridgwater, this will have been valuable learning experience for Sheehan’s young side. Whilst they dealt with the away side’s threat for the most part there was no denying the quality of the winning goal for the away side. However, the Blues regrouped after conceding and could have forced extra-time had it not been for a fantastic diving save from Brasero-Carriera’s goal-bound effort.



As always the ever-dependable Horwood marshalled the midfield expertly. And whilst it wasn’t necessarily a day for the front pair of Maddie Biggs and Thomas, the running of Hughes and later on Barratt and O’Brien posed real threats which will give Sheehan’s side confidence they can hopefully take swift revenge for this cup defeat in a few weeks. Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Peake, Egan (Brasero-Carreira 82), Lafayette, Hubbard, Horwood (c), King (Barratt 46), Robertson (Boswell 82), Thomas, Biggs (O’Brien 49). Unused: L Jackson. Att: 619.

Photo: Ross Halls



