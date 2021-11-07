Tractor Girls Beaten By Saints in League Cup
Sunday, 7th Nov 2021 18:21 by Richard Woodward
A bumper crowd of 619 at the Goldstar Ground witnessed an unsurprisingly tense FAWNL Cup tie between the top two in the Southern Premier Division, won 1-0 by visitors Southampton via a late excellent individual goal from sub Lucia Kendall.
With minimal rotation by both sides - each defending a 100 per cent record this season - it was a real opportunity to size each other up ahead of a mouth-watering first league meeting of the season in a fortnight.
Lining up with a back three, it was the Blues who sought to gain the early momentum. The attacking running of Eva Hubbard and Summer Hughes in the wide midfield positions and Paige Peake’s searching passing were the best routes to goal for Joe Sheehan’s side. However goalscoring opportunities were at a premium for both teams in the first half.
With ample space down their left-hand side, sub Kendall cut in on her right foot and curled a brilliant effort past Quantrill into the far corner.
Kyra Robertson, again impressing running from midfield, fed Thomas down the right-hand side from where she drove forward and pinged a cross missed by the otherwise dependable Milly Mott at right-back for Saints, but sub Zoe Barratt was unable to take advantage at the far post.
Sub Sarah Brasero-Carreira surged forward in space in a similar fashion to Saints scorer Kendall and curled a lovely effort which forced an equally brilliant save by keeper Kayla Rendall.
The resulting corner from Bonnie Horwood caused panic and had half the ground celebrating, but sadly for the home support the ball was cleared into the wrong side of the Saints netting.
Barratt, Lucy O’Brien and Brasero-Carreira also had efforts in injury time, but Southampton held on to take victory.
A timely confidence-booster for the Saints heading into the all-important first league game between the two at Snows Stadium on 21st November.
However, the Blues regrouped after conceding and could have forced extra-time had it not been for a fantastic diving save from Brasero-Carriera’s goal-bound effort.
Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Peake, Egan (Brasero-Carreira 82), Lafayette, Hubbard, Horwood (c), King (Barratt 46), Robertson (Boswell 82), Thomas, Biggs (O’Brien 49). Unused: L Jackson. Att: 619.
Photo: Ross Halls
