Town and Oldham Ball 26 in FA Cup Draw
Monday, 8th Nov 2021 08:55
Town and Oldham will be ball number 26 in this evening’s draw for the second round of the FA Cup.
The Blues and Latics will meet in a replay at Boundary Park on a date yet to be confirmed, but probably Tuesday of next week, after drawing 1-1 at Portman Road on Saturday.
The draw will take place on ITV4 following the Dagenham & Redbridge-Salford City tie.
Second round ties will take place over the first weekend in December.
FA Cup Second Round
1 Bradford City or Exeter City
2 Mansfield Town
3 Sutton United
4 Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5 Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City
6 Carlisle United
7 Yeovil Town
8 Doncaster Rovers
9 Rotherham United
10 Portsmouth
11 Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12 Morecambe
13 Barrow
14 Burton Albion
15 Colchester United
16 Northampton Town or Cambridge United
17 St Albans City
18 Shrewsbury Town
19 FC Halifax Town
20 Chesterfield
21 Rochdale or Notts County
22 Kidderminster Harriers
23 Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24 Boreham Wood
25 Buxton
26 Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27 AFC Wimbledon
28 Harrogate Town
29 Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30 Walsall
31 Swindon Town
32 Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33 Charlton Athletic
34 Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35 Tranmere Rovers
36 Leyton Orient
37 Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage
38 Lincoln City
39 Port Vale
40 Gateshead or Altrincham
Photo: Matchday Images
|Oldboy added 09:31 - Nov 8
It will be Carlisle away.
