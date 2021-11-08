Town and Oldham Ball 26 in FA Cup Draw

Monday, 8th Nov 2021 08:55

Town and Oldham will be ball number 26 in this evening’s draw for the second round of the FA Cup.

The Blues and Latics will meet in a replay at Boundary Park on a date yet to be confirmed, but probably Tuesday of next week, after drawing 1-1 at Portman Road on Saturday.

The draw will take place on ITV4 following the Dagenham & Redbridge-Salford City tie.

Second round ties will take place over the first weekend in December.

FA Cup Second Round

1 Bradford City or Exeter City

2 Mansfield Town

3 Sutton United

4 Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5 Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6 Carlisle United

7 Yeovil Town

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Rotherham United

10 Portsmouth

11 Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12 Morecambe

13 Barrow

14 Burton Albion

15 Colchester United

16 Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17 St Albans City

18 Shrewsbury Town

19 FC Halifax Town

20 Chesterfield

21 Rochdale or Notts County

22 Kidderminster Harriers

23 Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24 Boreham Wood

25 Buxton

26 Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27 AFC Wimbledon

28 Harrogate Town

29 Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30 Walsall

31 Swindon Town

32 Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33 Charlton Athletic

34 Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35 Tranmere Rovers

36 Leyton Orient

37 Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage

38 Lincoln City

39 Port Vale

40 Gateshead or Altrincham





Photo: Matchday Images