Fans' Forum Streamed Live

Monday, 8th Nov 2021 12:48

Supporters can watch this evening’s fans’ forum with Gamechanger 20 Ltd director Ed Schwartz, manager Paul Cook, chairman Mike O’Leary and CEO Mark Ashton live on the club’s YouTube channel (7pm-8.30pm).

Schwartz is the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), which owns 90 per cent of Gamechanger 20.

The 54-year-old is at the club for the first time since the takeover to watch Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against Colchester and the League One match against Oxford on Saturday, becoming the second member of the US wing of Town’s new ownership to make the trip to Portman Road.

One hundred and twenty supporters will get the chance to quiz Schwartz, Cook, O’Leary and Ashton at this evening’s event in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road with tickets having been issued free of charge to season ticket holders applying last week.





Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC